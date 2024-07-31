Uttar Pradesh government to set up 33 logistics clusters across 30 dists

LUCKNOW: The state government has initiated the establishment of 33 Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLCs) along expressways in 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh. For representation only (Sourced)

According to a press release from the state government, these IMLCs will come up along five major expressways: Ganga, Bundelkhand, Agra-Lucknow, Gorakhpur Link, and Purvanchal. Additional land will also be allotted for the defence corridor in Agra and Aligarh along the Agra-Lucknow expressway. Industrial corridors will also be established as IMLCs in Firozabad, Etawah, and Kannauj. Furthermore, a land node for the defence corridor is proposed in Kanpur, along with the construction of an industrial corridor.

These IMLCs, spanning a total area of 6,149.30 hectares, will be constructed in key districts along the Ganga expressway, including Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

Similarly, IMLCs are proposed in Chitrakoot as an industrial corridor, with a node for the defence corridor planned alongside the Bundelkhand Expressway. Additional IMLCs are proposed in Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, and Auraiya near the Bundelkhand Expressway.

Furthermore, IMLCs are also planned near the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, and Purvanchal Expressway. To facilitate these developments, various reports will be compiled to complete the environmental and other clearance processes.

The plan also includes developing an Industrial Corridor on 62.93 hectares in Gorakhpur along the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, and additional industrial corridors covering 143.63 hectares and 230.84 hectares in Ambedkarnagar. As environmental and forest clearances are required for all scheduled projects, UPEIDA has initiated a Request for Proposal (RFP) process to select a consulting agency.