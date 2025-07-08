Uttar Pradesh govt to launch mobile app for scholarships to pre, post-matric students

The Uttar Pradesh government will soon launch a mobile app to make the scholarship process of pre and post matric (Class 10) students online, simple and transparent. MoS minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari, minority welfare minister OP Rajbhar, MoS backward classes welfare Narendra Kashyap and MoS social welfare Asim Arun during the meeting in Lucknow on Monday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

Various state government departments which offer scholarships will send WhatsApp messages and even text messages to communicate with the students.

The government has now decided to give pre-matric, post-matric scholarship and fee reimbursement from October 2 instead of December.

This decision was taken a high-level meeting held on Monday by minority welfare minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, minister of state for social welfare (independent charge) Asim Arun, minister of state for backward classes welfare (independent charge) Narendra Kashyap and minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari with departmental officials.

A four-member team will be formed to bring uniformity in the scholarship schemes of social welfare, minority and backward classes welfare departments.

Speaking on the issue, minister of state for social welfare minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari said, “Earlier, there were several issues regarding forms being filled for scholarship as it was a time bound process. For this, we have decided that there won’t be any time limit for filling up the forms for scholarships. Secondly, we are making the process of filing forms for scholarships easier, now it only has to be filled online.”

“OTR (One Time Registration) will be implemented in which a student will be required to register just once and not every year of that particular course. Biometric authentication for students is also on the cards to avoid any kind of fraud in scholarships. A committee has also been formed for this including, directors of all three departments, which will organise things,” Ansari added

“We are also developing a mobile application for scholarships of the students, in which they can register for scholarships and also put their queries forward. Many a time, the information could not reach students. Now, they will receive communication over WhatsApp and text messages as well. Earlier, there were reports of failed transactions due to some failure, now we will also tackle that. Arrangements will also be made for proper advertisements.”

The Yogi Adityanath government in the state is focusing on revamping the educational structure of madrasas in the state, which are affiliated to the UP Madrasa Board.

The Uttar Pradesh government will soon introduce an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education Act 2004, paving the way for compulsory introduction of Hindi and English as a language up to Class 10. The amendment will also ensure that all the affiliated madrasas will be duty bound to have a science and computer lab for the students. Total adoption of NCERT syllabus from Class 1 to 3 and SCERT syllabus from Class 4 to 8 will be a must.