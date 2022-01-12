UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan quits Yogi Adityanath cabinet, Akhilesh ‘welcomes’ him

A day after Uttar Pradesh minister SP Maurya tendered his resignation to join the Samajwadi Party (SP), another sitting state minister, Dara Singh Chauhan, has also resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet in a telling move ahead of the forthcoming UP assembly elections. In his resignation letter, Chauhan mentioned that he was quitting the ministry because of the government's “neglectful attitude” towards the backward classes, the underprivileged, the Dalits, the farmers, and the unemployed youth.

“As minister of forest and environment in the Yogi Adityanath ministry, I have wholeheartedly worked throughout my tenure for the betterment of this department,” wrote Dara Singh Chauhan in his resignation letter, accessed by the ANI news agency on Wednesday. “However, I am hurt by the government's neglectful attitude towards the backward classes, the underprivileged, the Dalits, the farmers, and the unemployed youth. At the same time, the matter of reservation of the Dalits and the backward classes is being toyed with; in view of this, I resign from the Uttar Pradesh ministry.”

Dara Singh Chauhan's resignation from the Yogi cabinet could give a jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s electioneering prospects ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, especially since the latest development comes barely a day after state minister Swami Prasad Maurya also resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

Addressing reporters after his resignation, Maurya, too, said that he had quit the Yogi cabinet keeping in mind the government's “attitude” towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, youth, and traders. He also said that he will join the Samajwadi Party on January 14.

In a similar vein, Dara Singh Chauhan told reporters today, “The BJP formed the government with the support of Dalits and backward communities, but did not serve them well, which is why I resigned.”

Notably, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet that he welcomed Dara Singh Chauhan to the party.

Chauhan, however, said, “The next step would be to hold discussions with my society people and then take a call for future course of action.”

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases.

The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.