Uttar Pradesh: Now, surveillance committees to help prevent vector-borne diseases

Uttar Pradesh has decided to revive surveillance committees to fight vector-borne diseases just as they did for Covid infection
Uttar Pradesh has decided to revive surveillance committees to fight vector-borne diseases just as they did for Covid infection
Uttar Pradesh has decided to revive surveillance committees to fight vector-borne diseases just as they did for Covid infection (For Representation)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh has decided to revive surveillance committees to fight vector-borne diseases just as they did for Covid infection.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed revival of surveillance committees to prevent vector-borne diseases. Over 73,000 surveillance committees will carry out door-to-door tracing to bring down infections in UP,” said a state government spokesperson on Sunday.

To ensure proper watch through the surveillance committees that played a vital role in timely identification, isolation of Covid patients and distribution of medicine kits, thereby controlling the spread in the state, chief minister has issued directives to reactivate them in view of rising cases of infections in other states.

Earlier on October 19, CM Yogi had launched a month-long state-wide communicable disease control drive. The campaign has been rolled out in all 75 districts of the state to educate the public about the measures to prevent communicable diseases.

Under this campaign, health workers are paying door-to-door visits to identify patients with viral fever, vector-borne diseases and other symptoms. People are also being made aware of avoiding mosquito breeding near their homes and keep cleanliness.

