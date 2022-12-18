Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh number 1 in domestic tourism, says Yogi Adityanath

Published on Dec 18, 2022 11:59 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath says tourism in Ayodhya will increase by 10 times after Ram temple comes up

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the 37th national convention of Indian Association of Tour Operators, in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh was number one in domestic tourism and tourist movement in Ayodhya will increase 10 times after the Ram temple comes up in 2024.

He was addressing the 37th national convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) in Lucknow.

Highlighting the scope of religious tourism in the state, Adityanath stated that one crore (10 million) tourists used to visit the religious city Kashi (Varanasi) every year but after the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor came up, one crore tourists visited the city in the Hindu holy month of Shravan (mid-July to mid-August) alone.

“The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has completed one year of its opening. After this, one crore tourists came to Kashi during the holy month of Shravan alone,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath also said 30,000 crore projects in Ayodhya and 25,000 crore to 30,000 crore projects in Mathura were underway.

Efforts were on to complete Ramayan, Krishna and Buddha circuits, he added.

He also drew attention to eco-tourism opportunities in the Terai region of the state, Vindhyachal and Bundelkhand.

Mentioning Azamgarh, the chief minister said the district’s name used to instill fear in people earlier but today it has been connected with an expressway and soon an airport will also come up there.

He assured tour operators support from the state government.

He released a coffee table book on Bundelkhand on the occasion.

Ministers Arun Kumar Saxena and Daya Shanker Singh, principal secretary (Tourism) Mukesh Meshram and large number of tour operators were present at the event.

    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

