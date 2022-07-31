Uttar Pradesh records 46% rain deficit, August, September may be better
Uttar Pradesh experienced 46% less rainfall this monsoon till July 31 but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said it is hopeful that the state will get a fair amount of precipitation in August and September to reduce the deficit to a great extent.
According to an IMD forecast, the state is expected to receive normal to excess rainfall in the coming fortnight. The excess rain may lessen farmer distress in the kharif season.
Lucknow Met director JP Gupta said, “We are very hopeful that next two months there will be good rainfall and the rain deficit will reduce.”
Sixty-six out of 75 Uttar Pradesh districts recorded deficient rainfall till July 31, IMD data showed. Only eight districts in the state recorded normal rainfall so far.
Rampur district in western Uttar Pradesh recorded the most deficient rain with 82% less precipitation than the average.
Farrukhabad (-80%), Kanpur Dehat (-74%), Shrawasti (-70%) Jaunpur (-71 %), Shahjahanpur (-70%) are among the districts that recorded least rainfall so far.
Firozabad, Etah, Hamirpur, Auraiya, Pratapgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras received either normal or near normal rainfall.
Overall, the state received 192.9 mm of rainfall, which is 46% less than the normal rainfall of 357.6 mm by July 31. East Uttar Pradesh recorded 199.1 mm rain against normal 385.2 mm with rain deficit of 48% when compared to West UP that received 184.1 mm rain against the normal 318.9, a deficit of 42%.
Uttar Pradesh recorded little to no rain till June 29. This was followed by just four days of normal rainfall between June 30 and July 5. The rains subsided again for over two weeks till July 23 but have resumed with normal showers in the last few days.
The delay and the lack of adequate rainfall have posed a threat to paddy crop, the main kharif crop in the state.
In view of the rain deficit, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting with senior officials earlier this month and directed them to take necessary measures to help farmers.
The chief minister asked officials to “be ready for every situation.”
