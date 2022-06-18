Uttar Pradesh reports 483 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh reported 483 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, from among 92012 Covid samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the state health department.
“Uttar Pradesh has tested a total of 116113380 Covid samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
As per the data, there are now 2323 active Covid cases in the state, and the majority are in home isolation. The total number of cases reported in the state till now is 2084010.
“In the past 24 hours, 272 patients have recovered, and till now, a total of 2058161 patients have recovered in the state. The recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 90, Gaziabad 45, Lucknow 94, Varanasi 23, Jhansi 11, Jaunpur and Rae Bareilly 12 each, Agra 14, Saharanpur and Lakhimpur Khiri 10 each. No death was reported.
According to the data from the state health department, Lucknow has 478 active Covid cases, Gautam Budha Nagar 468, Gaziabad 250, Varanasi 108, and Jhansi 76.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi's Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for 'staring' at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, "Go file police complaint".
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
