Uttar Pradesh reports 491 new Covid cases, highest 89 in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh reported 491 new Covid cases, including the highest 89 in Lucknow, according to the data provided by the state health department on Sunday.
Among new Covid cases as per the data, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 87, Ghaziabad 63, Varanasi 18, Jhansi, Mathura and Gorakhpur 11 each, Meerut and Bulandshahr 10 each, Prayagraj 9 and Fatehpur 25. No death was reported in the state.
“In the past 24 hours, 98,126 Covid samples were tested in the state, and till now, a total of 11,62,11,503 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
“Till now, a total of 20,58,434 patients have recovered, and the recovery rate is 98.74%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors. The state has reported a total of 20,84,500 Covid cases and 23,526 deaths till now.
There are 2,540 active Covid cases in the state and a majority of them are in home isolation. Among the total active cases, Lucknow has the highest 505, Gautam Budha Nagar has 497, Ghaziabad 291 and Jhansi has 75. According to the data from the state health department, only four districts have zero active Covid cases in the state, while four districts have one case each and five districts have two cases each.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics