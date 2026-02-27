Uttar Pradesh students to receive training in green hydrogen technology in Japan as Yogi inks MoU

Students from higher technical institutions of Uttar Pradesh will receive training in green hydrogen technology in Japan and this technology will be utilised in the state’s industry, public transport and energy sectors. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a hydrogen facility in Yamanashi Prefecture in Japan on Thursday. (ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh government signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard with Yamanashi Prefecture in Japan on Thursday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said at the ‘UP Investment Road Show’ in Yamanashi.

Yamanashi Prefecture is a district southwest of Tokyo in Honshu’s Chūbu region, Japan.

Adityanath presented the state’s new development policies and investment potential to the global industrial community in Yamanashi.

In his address, the chief minister stated that Uttar Pradesh transformed its governance approach from reactive to proactive and this transformation has become the foundation of the state’s rapid economic progress.

Adityanath added that the state’s delegation participated in several G2G (Government-to-Government) and G2B (Government-to-Business) level meetings in Tokyo, where, with the support of the Indian Embassy, extensive dialogue was held with Japanese industry groups.

He also expressed special gratitude to the Yamanashi administration for taking proactive steps to advance investment dialogue.

Calling robotics a major technology of the future, the chief minister said the UP government has made budgetary provisions to establish a Centre of Excellence for Robotics.

He expressed confidence that cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi will take India-Japan relations to new heights and play an important role in achieving energy self-reliance and making technology accessible to the common people.

Highlighting the transformation in governance, Adityanath said that earlier the system was reactive to problems, whereas Uttar Pradesh has now adopted a proactive governance model.

The government is continuously taking initiatives to attract investment, facilitate industries, adopt new technologies and expand global partnerships, he said. With this vision, a high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh has visited Japan to convert possibilities into opportunities.

He also welcomed industry leaders and members of the Indian community present at the event.

He said the governor of Yamanashi had visited Uttar Pradesh in December 2024 and since then, continuous dialogue, follow-ups and exchange of delegations between the two governments had taken this cooperation in a new direction.

He said that following the study and report of the business delegation, the Uttar Pradesh delegation has now arrived in Yamanashi at the governor’s invitation, where this cooperation has taken concrete shape.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Yamanashi governor Kotaro Nagasaki, vice-governor Junichi Ishidera, finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, India’s ambassador to Japan Nagma Malik, senior officials of the UP government delegation, industry leaders from Yamanashi and members of the Indian community.