Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of Viksit Bharat: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh has shed its BIMARU image to become the growth engine of Viksit Bharat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Greater Noida on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

Highlighting the state’s strong road, air, rail, water connectivity, Yogi Adityanath said UP has become an attractive destination for investors.

The chief minister made the remarks at the inaugural programme of the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) held in Greater Noida on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event, which will continue till September 29.

Proposals worth ₹40 lakh crore were received for the state at the UP Global Investors Summit held in February 2023 and, out of them, projects worth over ₹12 lakh crore were already grounded, with production beginning in some enterprises, he said.

Preparations are also underway for a groundbreaking ceremony involving ₹5 lakh crore projects in November, he said.

Paying tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, Yogi recalled his vision of Antyodaya for the uplift of the most marginalised. “UPITS is not just a trade exhibition but a platform to transform Antyodaya into Rashtrodaya and advance PM Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat through the Swadeshi model of Make in India, Make for the World,” he said.

Welcoming Russia as the partner country, he stressed that UPITS will boost the New UP of New India and Viksit UP of Viksit Bharat.

He said the trade show has drawn over 550 buyers from 80 countries and 2,250 exhibitors from 75 districts of UP, showcasing the state’s industrial growth, revived traditional enterprises, cultural heritage and social diversity.

The chief minister welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first visit to UP after the rollout of the Next-Generation GST reforms, calling it a “wonderful Diwali gift” for the poor, farmers, women, youth, middle class, traders and small and cottage industries.

He noted that UP leads in apparel, textiles, leather, handicrafts, and carpets and said GST reforms will help the state meet global economic challenges.

Under GST reforms, the earlier four tax slabs introduced in July 2017 have now been reduced to just two, which will further strengthen the economy.

“In the past four days, we have felt new vitality in the market. Consumers are rapidly returning and every section of society—the poor, labourers, traders and farmers—has received a fresh lease of life. Along with large-scale job creation, entrepreneurs of the ODOP sector in states like UP have also benefited,” he said.

With 77 GI (Geographical Indication) products, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the country’s leading GI capital, he said, adding that this year, applications are also being filed for GI tags for 75 additional products.

More than 60 GI-tagged stalls are featured at the event, he said.

“Uttar Pradesh is promoting more than 96 lakh MSME units, ensuring social security for each, and providing jobs and employment to over 2 crore youths. After agriculture, MSME has emerged as the state’s second-largest employment hub, playing a crucial role in building a self-reliant India,” he said.

Ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, CM announced that the state government has expanded its plan to develop 100-acre industrial and employment zones in every district. These zones will house offices of departments related to self-employment, wage employment, MSME, skill development, khadi-village industries, banks, and labour services, offering comprehensive support to youth for skill development and enterprise creation, he said.

Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as a global hub for IT, semiconductors, and electronics manufacturing, contributing 55% of India’s mobile phone output and over 50% of mobile component production, Adityanath noted.

Leading domestic and global companies are investing in the semiconductor sector, and recognizing its importance, the state has given IT the status of an industry, he said.

He reiterated PM Modi’s call to reduce foreign dependence and harness indigenous resources, emphasising that industry, academia, R&D centres, and society must work in unison for a self-reliant and developed India.