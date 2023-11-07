Uttar Pradesh to conduct cow census as stray cattle menace persists

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct a comprehensive census of cows to find out their exact number and then plan accordingly for their welfare. The move comes amid the unending problem of stray cattle in the state. According to the spokesman, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an order that the counting in all three categories be conducted on priority to be followed by geo-tagging of all cows. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The figures related to the number of cattle are believed to have changed since the 20th Livestock Census was conducted in 2019 by the Central government. The next census is due in 2024.

“The government will conduct a comprehensive census of cows in three priority categories, which include determining the number of destitute animals with cattle rearers, Kanha Upvan, and abandoned ones on the streets,” a government spokesman said here on Monday.

The counting of these cows will be carried out in the first phase. In the next phase, an action plan will be formulated and implemented to ensure cows are provided with suitable shelters.

“While the government is dedicated to cattle conservation through Kanha Upvan, equal emphasis is laid on safeguarding cows that roam on the streets to prevent any inconvenience to the common people and farmers,” the spokesman said.

The 2019 Livestock Census put the total number of cattle in Uttar Pradesh at a little more than 1.90 crore. As many as 62,04,304 were found to be milch cows and 23,36,151 dry.

The same Census found the number of stray cattle to be 11.84 lakh in the UP. However, the number of stray cattle has apparently gone up since considering the fact that currently, 11.89 lakh stray cattle both male and female are already protected in 6,889 destitute cattle breeding sites. Additionally, 1.85 lakh cows have been handed over to people under the ‘Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana’.

Stray cattle have been a big issue since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power for the first time in 2017. A two months’ fresh drive was launched on November 1 to catch all the stray cattle and send them to the cow protection centres.

