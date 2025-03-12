Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand get new 40 deputy jailers, 128 jail warders

The passing out parade for the 119th batch of 40 trainee deputy jailers and 176th batch of 128 trainee jail warders of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand was held at Dr Sampoornanand Jail Training Institute in Lucknow on Tuesday. The trainees also have impressive educational qualifications, including 13 BTech, 2 MTech, 7 BA, 5 MA, 11 BSc, and 2 MSc degree holders (FOR REPRESENTATION)

This year’s batch of trainee deputy jailers includes 13 women officers, reflecting a significant step towards women empowerment. The trainees also have impressive educational qualifications, including 13 BTech, 2 MTech, 7 BA, 5 MA, 11 BSc, and 2 MSc degree holders. Ananya Atri and Pradeep Singh from Uttarakhand were recognised as the best cadets in the deputy jailer and jail warder categories, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh minister of jails, Dara Singh Chauhan, was the chief guest on this occasion. He accepted the ceremonial salute and inspected the parade from the inspection vehicle. Rajendra Kumar Mishra, a trainee deputy jailer, demonstrated excellent leadership as the first parade commander.

A large number of family members of the trainee officers also attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Director General of Police (Prisons) PV Ramasastri congratulated the trainees on the successful completion of their training and wished them bright future. He highlighted that their training period covered a wide range of subjects, including conduct rules, new criminal laws, gender sensitisation, e-prison, psychology, criminology, sociology, and jail manual. For the first time, trainees were given special one-week training at the Police Academy in Moradabad, aimed at enhancing their practical skills.

In addition, in-depth training was provided on the three new criminal laws (BNS, BNSS, and BSA), to equip trainee officers and personnel with knowledge necessary to efficiently perform their duties while adhering to the requirements of the modern justice system.

Later, the minister congratulated all the trainee deputy jailers and jail warders, appreciating their hard work. He stated that Dr Sampoornanand Jail Training Institute, established in Lucknow in 1940, became Asia’s first jail training institute. Over the years, it has trained not only Indian prison personnel but also those from Nepal, Tanzania, and Sudan.

So far, the institute has trained 1,679 officers and 13,149 jail warders. He said that every step taken during the parade instils a sense of excitement and pride, symbolising discipline, dedication, and duty.