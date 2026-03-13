Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh will set new benchmarks in the field of education in the years to come, as the state's focus is to create an ecosystem where children can develop and flourish within a positive learning environment. Uttar Pradesh will set new benchmarks in field of education: Rajnath Singh

Speaking at the inauguration of the main building at the City Montessori School Golf City campus in Lucknow, Singh said, "Educational institutions here will emerge as centres of attraction not only for students within the state, but also for students across the entire nation."

He said the focus within the state is not merely on opening schools and colleges. Rather, an endeavour is underway to create an ecosystem wherein children can develop and flourish within a positive learning environment, alongside their academic studies.

"I am confident that, thanks to such concerted efforts, Uttar Pradesh will set new benchmarks in the field of education in the years to come," Singh added.

The Lucknow MP said that Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead with a comprehensive vision.

"Over the past few years, we have all witnessed the state making significant strides across all sectors. In the realms of infrastructure, investment, industry, and education, Uttar Pradesh has gained a new momentum," Singh said.

Citing Savitribai Phule and Jyotiba Phule, he said that these visionaries extended education to the marginalised sections of society; that is, to those situated at the very lowest rung of the social ladder.

"They demonstrated that education is the most effective instrument for fostering equality and awareness within society," he said.

The minister said, "India, true to its very name, has always remained engaged in the pursuit of knowledge. If you look at its history, from ancient times right up to the present day, India has remained steadfastly dedicated to this quest for knowledge.

Within India's knowledge traditions, education was never regarded merely as a means to acquire information; rather, it was considered a vital medium for character formation, he said.

He added that when great universities such as Takshashila, Nalanda, and Vikramshila flourished, students would travel from distant corners of the world to India to study at these esteemed educational institutions.

"You have likely heard the names of Fa-Hien and Hiuen Tsang. These individuals, too, came to India. They undertook this journey because, in this land, education encompasses not only the acquisition of knowledge but also the inculcation of 'Jeevan Mulya' . That is precisely why they came to India," Singh said.

