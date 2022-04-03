Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to launch School Chalo Abhiyan from Shravasti
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the School Chalo Abhiyan from Shravasti district on Monday to ensure 100% enrolment in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.
This will be an effort by the state government towards shaping the future of primary education, an official release issued here stated.
The School Chalo Abhiyan is being started from Shravasti district which has the lowest literacy rate in the state followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur, according to the release.
Priority will be given to districts with low literacy rates, it said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for primary schools in the state to be equipped with better facilities.
Government schools must achieve all the goals of Operation Kayakalp which aims at giving schools a facelift, Yogi Adityanath said, according to the release.
Along with all the public representatives to be associated with the campaign, the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) must adopt one school each, Yogi Adityanath said. In addition, officials should also adopt schools for their holistic development, Yogi Adityanath added.
The chief minister has directed that all the government schools must offer basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water, furniture and smart classes to students.
Yogi Adityanath also asked the departmental officials to carry out a campaign to collaborate with the alumni (of government schools) and private firms for the transformation of state-run schools.
The basic education department has been asked to gear up for the campaign and ensure deployment of teachers in all state-run schools. All students will be provided with uniforms and shoes and socks under the campaign, the release said.
The chief minister asked the officers to run a time-bound campaign for the posting of teachers in every school of the Basic Education Council.
-
Anti-encroachment drive to continue in Pune despite opposition
PUNE The anti-encroachment drive will continue from Monday despite demands from the opposition to stop it. The drive was not conducted on occasion of Gudi Padwa and Sunday, said PMC officials. The Nationalist Congress Party has sought party chief Sharad Pawar's intervention in halting the ongoing anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation. There's growing unease among hawkers and shopkeepers over PMC's drive, leading to violence at Dhanori.
-
Fuel prices go up for 11th time since March 22
Mumbai For the 11th time since March 22, fuel prices were hiked in the city on Sunday, pushing a litre of petrol close to the ₹120-mark. The price of petrol and diesel were hiked by 84 paise and 85 paise respectively. On Saturday a litre of petrol was available at ₹117.57, while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹101.79.
-
Under construction Sus-Pashan bridge irks commuters
PUNE The redevelopment work of the Sus-Pashan bridge which was expected to be completed in March 2022 continues to irk commuters as it is going on at a very slow clip. The work is being overseen by the special project department of the Pune Municipal Corporation under the guidelines of the National Highway Authority of India. Commuters have to use alternate roads such as Sus road via Supreme headquarters to Nanawre subway.
-
Pune district reports 40 new Covid cases on Sunday
The district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 269 are current active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,449 and the death toll stood at 7,183.
-
At Delhi ‘mahapanchayat’, Yati Narsinghanand exhorts Hindus to pick up arms
The controversial head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, Yati Narsinghanand, sparked another row on Sunday with his comment that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India, exhorting Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.
