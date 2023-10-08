Vaccination, early detection key to curb hepatitis cases: Experts

India is moving fast on track to eliminate hepatitis B and C, said experts at the annual conference ‘UPISGCON-2023’, the two-day conference of Uttar Pradesh Society of Gastroenterology Congress that concluded here on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

“WHO (World Health Organisation) targets to reduce new hepatitis infection by 90% by 2030. We need to focus on a few points including 100% Hepatitis B vaccine coverage for all children at birth, which is between 70 and 80 percent in India at present, and since for Hepatitis C there is no vaccine hence complete treatment facility within reach of all patients,” said Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi.

“Vaccination helped curb cases of smallpox, polio in our country. We need to do the same for Hepatitis. Bring Hepatitis cases down to such a level that it is practically no threat to people in our country,” said Dr Sumit Rungta, HoD medical gastroenterology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Dr Rungta who is also organising secretary of the c conference said, “The route to bring down Hepatitis to a harmless level goes through early and universal identification of new cases and their complete treatment.”

Dr Punit Mehrotra, the organising chairperson of the conference, said, “Blood banks are also a sensitive point when it comes to hepatitis. They need to adapt to highest quality screening methods such as nucleic acid test (NAT) to stop transfusion of infected blood.”

The national strategy for viral Hepatitis B and C focuses on strengthening existing preventive services and further expanding the coverage of diagnostics and treatment services to the communities, said doctors.

During the conference several guest lectures, presentations and video sessions were conducted by experts from all parts of the country.

Meanwhile, raising concern over consumption of street food, the experts said, street food or fast food should be a big no for all but if tempted to try that on street near your office/home, check few points before you actually munch it.

“At first I would say don’t eat outside food. But if someone has to do it out of compulsion, first check hygiene at food stall, watch out if they are using leftover food to prepare dishes and also observe personal hygiene of the cook. Also watch out if they use rotten vegetables. If these things are checked you may try fast food but still the first preference is to eat at home or home cooked food,” said Devesh Prakash Yadav, HoD gastroenterology at Institute of Medical Science at Banaras Hindu University.

Street food is known to cause vomiting, diarrhoea or nausea. Even if eaten once they can cause trouble so the best thing is do not go for street food, said Dr Sumit Rungta HoD medical gastroenterology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

