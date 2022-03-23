Varanasi businessman found murdered in Jaunpur

VARANASI A businessman of Varanasi was found murdered in Jaunpur. The incident came to light on Tuesday when his kin read about a body being found in Jaunpur and identified it .

Police said a body was recovered from a location in Kerakat area of Jaunpur on Monday. The body bore several injury marks. The assailants had also attempted to burn the body to hide the identity. No identity card or document was recovered from the body from which its identity could be ascertained.

It was identified as that of Brijesh Singh of Pahariya, Varanasi, when his family members reached Kerakat Kotwali police station after reading the news in the newspapers on Tuesday morning and saw the body in the mortuary.

According to police, Brijesh’s younger brother Kamlesh Singh said that Brijesh used to give a lawn on booking for functions. He came home at 8:30 in the evening on Sunday. Later, he took his car and went out. When he didn’t turn up till late night, his kin lodged a missing complaint at Lalpur police station.

Kerakat station officer Lakshman Parvat said that after examining the footage of three CCTVs installed on the road going from Sohni to Varanasi, it was found that the car came from Varanasi side and returned after half an hour. It is not yet known why Brijesh was murdered. Meanwhile, the businessman’s Wagon R car was found in a burnt state on Shankarpur Gaura Ring Road.

On getting information, the traders in Varanasi staged a dharna and shops around the Pahariya intersection were closed. The traders demanded that those involved in the murder should be arrested.

Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh said a joint team had been formed, coordinating with IG range Varanasi, DIG/SP Varanasi Dehat and SP Jaunpur, to probe the case .