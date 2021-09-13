Varanasi cops bust solver gang during NEET exam; woman and mother arrested

VARANASI Two members of a solver gang, including a woman and her mother, were arrested from a NEET examination centre at St Francis’ Xavier School, Tadia Sona Talab in Varanasi’s Sarnath on Sunday, said police.

The woman identified as Julie Kumari, 23, and her mother Babita Devi were arrested from the spot, while one of their accomplices Vikas Kumar Mahto managed to flee, said police.

A case was registered against the three accused under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of the IPC. The mother and daughter were sent jail and raid were on to arrest the third accused, said A Satish Ganesh, commissioner of police, Varanasi.

Osama Shahid, a final year MBBS student at Lucknow’s KGMU, used to send candidates seeking admissions to medical colleges to one ‘PK’, the kingpin of the solver gang. So far, he had sent several such candidates. The gang leader was a native of Mau, said Ganesh.

Cops said the involvement of a doctor from a medical university in Lucknow also came to fore.

The police had received inputs that a member of a solver gang was impersonating a candidate at the examination at the centre. A team of cops reached there and arrested the woman who was writing the exam. Julie Kumari and her mother Babita Devi were arrested from the spot, Vikas Kumar Mahto managed to flee, said a police officer.

During interrogation, Babita Kumari revealed that Vikas Kumar Mahto was acquainted with her son Abhay Kumar Kushwaha. Mahto knew that her daughter Julie qualified NEET two years ago and was pursuing BDS (second year) from IMS-BHU. He offered to give Babita ₹5 lakh, if she convinced Julie to appear in place of someone else in NEET, said the commissioner.