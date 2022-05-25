Varanasi court to hear plea for FIR against SP chief,others today
VARANASI A local court on Wednesday fixed May 26 as the date of hearing of the application seeking directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and seven others for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.
The court on Wednesday passed the order to record the application as miscellaneous and fixed May 26 as the date of hearing on its maintainability, said an advocate.
On Thursday, the court will decide whether or not the application is maintainable.
Advocate Harishankar Pandey moved the application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (Fifth) Ujjawal Upadhyay. Pandey said that the court fixed May 26 as the date of hearing.
The seven people included Mufti-e-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee; joint secretary SM Yasin, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, Maulana Abdul Vagi and Yusuf Khan.
The SP chief, while speaking to the media in Ayodhya recently, had said, “In our Hinduism, place a stone anywhere, install a red flag there, under a peepal tree, and it becomes a temple.”
After the petitioner’s claim of the finding of a Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque, the AIMIM chief had said that the structure was not a Shivling but a fountain.
Pandey alleged that Akhilesh Yadav’s controversial comment hurt the sentiments of Hindus while Owaisi also made an objectionable comment, which hurt religious sentiments.
-
Doctors welcome inclusion of guidelines for social media usage
Mumbai Two days after the National Medical Council proposed new regulations on the professional conduct of registered medical practitioners, health activists and doctors welcomed the inclusion of guidelines on social media usage. The draft on RMP Conduct Regulations, 2022, is in the public domain to invite comments on the same from various stakeholders. The 104-page ethics guidelines include two pages with 11 points on the dos and don'ts on social media for doctors.
-
New Meerut-Panipat railway line soon
The detailed project report ( DPR) for Meerut- Panipat railway line has been prepared and is expected to be approved soon with a few amendments in alignment route. Union minister of state for animal husbandry and fisheries Dr Sanjeev Baliyan, who is also MP from Muzaffarnagar, has been pursuing the project for the past six years. Baliyan recently met the railway minister along with a delegation of local residents regarding the project.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports 123 new Covid cases, 177 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 123 new Covid cases, including eight in Lucknow while 177 patients recovered in the state, including 14 in Lucknow, on Wednesday. “Till now, a total of 20,54,661 patients have recovered in U.P. and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said secretary-general association of international doctors, Dr Abhishek Shukla. In Lucknow, five new cases were reported from Aliganj, one from Indira Nagar. Lucknow has 71 active Covid cases at present.
-
MVVNL to install 79 lakh prepaid smart meters
Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited managing director Anil Dhingra ordered the installation of 79 lakh prepaid smart meters, besides the construction of 150 new substations in its area. With the construction of sub-stations, the corporation will be successful in eliminating the problem of low voltage and rostering. Dhingra said that under the revamped scheme, after the installation of 79 lakh prepaid smart metres, consumers will not have to face billing related problems.
-
Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered in Ludhiana’s GTB Nagar
A 67-year-old retired air force official and his 63-year-old wife were found murdered on the first floor of their house at Street No 2 of GTB Nagar in Jamalpur area on the Chandigarh road here on Wednesday. The police have zeroed in on four suspects. The incident comes days after an elderly couple was found murdered at their house in a posh BRS Nagar locality in Ludhiana on May 4.
