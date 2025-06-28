Varanasi gang-rape case: Can’t be denied that the accused committed the crime, says SIT

VARANASI The special investigation team formed to find out the truth behind the allegations of a 19-year-old girl that she was raped by 23 people during seven days between March 29 and April 4 submitted its report on Thursday. Based on the findings of the investigation, it cannot be denied that the accused committed the crime, the team concluded. Investigation revealed that during the period of disappearance, the victim was seen coming and going independently and with some of the accused. (Pic for representation)

“Investigation found the presence of several accused with the victim at different places on different dates during the period of disappearance. In such serious cases, the Supreme Court and high court have given various important guidelines and decisions, emphasizing that the statement of the victim be given priority. In this context, as per the statement of the victim, and the facts found in the investigation, it cannot be denied that the accused committed the crime,” the SIT stated.

Commissioner of police, Mohit Agarwal, confirmed that the SIT submitted the report.

During the investigation by SIT, all the evidences were examined by compiling CDR of various persons, statements of witnesses, CCTV footage, Instagram IP logs of the victim, statement of the victim, statements of the accused and their family members.

Investigation revealed that during the period of disappearance, the victim was seen coming and going independently and with some of the accused. Meanwhile, she was seen visiting a mall and Chausatti Ghat with her friends. During the period of alleged incident, the victim borrowed mobile phones from about 11 different persons and used them to log in to Instagram and also made calls to many people. When the victim was asked why she did not go home or tell anyone about the incident, she said that she was scared to go home, and due to fear and shame, she did not tell anyone about the incident, the SIT said.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the police that her daughter went missing from the house on March 29. The police registered a missing complaint, and the girl was recovered from the house of her friend on April 4. The victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was sexually assaulted by some people at different locations during her period of disappearance. Thereafter, the police registered a case and arrested 14 accused.

Moreover, on April 17, kin of the accused submitted an application to the commissioner of police, demanding that an investigation be conducted in the matter. The commissioner constituted an SIT chaired by deputy commissioner of police, Varuna Zone, Pramod Kumar. The team completed the investigation and submitted a report.