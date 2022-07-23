Varanasi: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, four arrested
Four members of a vehicle lifters’ gang were arrested from the Lalkuti area in Varanasi on Friday, police said. A total of 11 two-wheelers were also recovered from their possession, they added.
Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone RS Gautam has announced a reward of ₹25,000 to the police team that made the arrest.
DCP said the police received a tip-off that four gang members were present near Lalkuti trying to sell the stolen vehicles. A police team led by station officer of Luxa police station Anil Kumar Sahu raided the spot and arrested four persons, including Vikas Bind, Ankit Kanaujia, Vijay Kumar Bind and a Juvenile (16). A total of 11 two-wheelers, including scooties and bikes, were recovered from their possession.
A case has been registered against all four under relevant sections of the IPC, he added.
During interrogation, the accused accepted that they used to steal bikes from different areas of the city and used to sell them later.
Aurangabad outpost in-charge Jayant Kumar Dubey, sub-inspector Raju Kumar, Vineet Kumar Gautam, and Pushkar Dubey were in the team that made the arrests.
Rebel Shiv Sena leaders target Uddhav, Aaditya
The Shiv Sena leaders led by chief minister Eknath Shinde have hardened their stance towards the first family of Sena and have openly taken on them for the first time since their rebellion last month. After Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray launched his statewide tour, rebel MLA Suhas Kande threatened to confront him with thousands of his workers in Nashik, but was stopped by police. Aaditya called the party rebels “traitors”.
NIA declares ₹10L reward against Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar
The National Investigation Agency on Friday announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh on Canada-based chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, who is linked to a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar last year. It said the wanted terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who hails from Bharsinghpur village in Phillaur area of Jalandhar is also promoting a secessionist and violent agenda of the banned pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in India.
One in three Kanpur ambulances unfit, inspection finds
One in every three ambulances in Kanpur is unfit to transport patients, a recent fitness examination by the Road Transport Authority has found. Of the 444 registered ambulances in Kanpur, 156 failed to clear the fitness test, meaning 38% of them are not fit, said ARTO, administration, Sudhir Varma. Last month, the RTO suspended the registration of 106 school buses. Of the 156 ambulances that failed the test, three are government-run ambulances.
HT journalist Ram Parmar passes away
Hindustan Times journalist and the go-to man for stories in Palghar district, Ram Parmar, died on Thursday following a heart attack. Parmar, 58, had been hospitalised for gastroenteritis on Tuesday. Parmar who studied at the Military School in Nashik was an avid reader. It was his love for reading that led him to switch careers from working at his father's electric bulb-manufacturing unit to becoming a journalist.
Allahabad Museum soon to open “Digital Azad Gallery”
As a tribute to legendary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad who laid down Azad's life while fighting the British in Prayagraj on February 27, 1931, and whose 116th birth anniversary is set to be celebrated on Saturday, the Allahabad Museum has set up the first “Digital Azad Gallery” to preserve his memories. Set up for Rs 8 crore, the gallery would soon open for the people, informed Allahabad Museum officials.
