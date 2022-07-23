Varanasi: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, four arrested

Four members of a vehicle lifters’ gang were arrested from the Lalkuti area in Varanasi on Friday, police said. A total of 11 two-wheelers were also recovered from their possession, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone RS Gautam has announced a reward of ₹25,000 to the police team that made the arrest.

DCP said the police received a tip-off that four gang members were present near Lalkuti trying to sell the stolen vehicles. A police team led by station officer of Luxa police station Anil Kumar Sahu raided the spot and arrested four persons, including Vikas Bind, Ankit Kanaujia, Vijay Kumar Bind and a Juvenile (16). A total of 11 two-wheelers, including scooties and bikes, were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered against all four under relevant sections of the IPC, he added.

During interrogation, the accused accepted that they used to steal bikes from different areas of the city and used to sell them later.

Aurangabad outpost in-charge Jayant Kumar Dubey, sub-inspector Raju Kumar, Vineet Kumar Gautam, and Pushkar Dubey were in the team that made the arrests.