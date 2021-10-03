Various schemes underway for farmers’ uplift, says UP deputy CM

Agra Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said here on Sunday that the basis of the state’s growth was a prosperous farmer. He claimed that various schemes for uplift of farmers were underway and the BJP governments at the centre and in the state were committed to doubling the income of farmers.

Sharma was addressing the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ organised by the Bhanu faction of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) at Imalia Umargarh village in Tundla block of Firozabad district on Sunday. The deputy CM was accompanied by UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi. Bhanu Pratap Singh, the leader of Bhanu faction of BKU was also present.

Addressing the farmers, Sharma said that ₹32572 crore had been transferred in accounts of 2.50 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh under Kisan Samman Nidhi.

“Previous governments in the state had harassed the sugarcane farmers but chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath enhanced cane price and now 45.44 lakh cane farmers will receive ₹4,000 crore extra. We have already ensured payment of ₹1.44 crore to sugarcane farmer in four and a half years. The government has also decided to exempt interest on due amount in electricity bills of farmers,” he said.

“After coming to power in the state, the BJP first waived off loan amount of ₹36,000 crores due on 86 lakh farmers. In purchase of wheat on MSP, the previous government had paid ₹12,808 crore to 19,02,098 farmers but our regime in four and a half years paid ₹36,405 crore to 43,75,574 farmers,” said the deputy chief minister.

Agriculture minister of Uttar Pradesh Surya Pratap Shahi assured farmers that they would not face problems in procuring fertilizers and urea for their crops, unlike during the past regime.

“Compensation of Rs. 2613 crore has been paid to farmers under Crop Insurance Scheme of the Prime Minister. The ‘mandi shulk’ has been reduced by one per cent, 220 new mandis have been created and 27 have been modernized. Health Cards of 3.76 lakh farmers have been prepared and more than 4000 centres have been set up for purchase of rice,” said Shahi.