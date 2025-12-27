Veer Bal Diwas: Sikh Gurus’ tradition of sacrifice continues to guide India’s spiritual progress, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said a unique tradition of sacrifice and spirituality is seen in the history of Sikhism. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath carries the Guru Granth Sahib on his head on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

No one remembers Aurangzeb today for his heinous deeds but the martyrdom of Sikh Gurus and Sahibzadas is observed every year with pride, he further said.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering of Sikhs during a Veer Bal Diwas programme held at the chief minister’s residence here.

“History is shaped by those who embody sacrifice and selflessness,” he said.

The tradition of sacrifice established by the Sikh Gurus for faith and the nation continues to guide India’s moral and spiritual progress, he said.

The event featured shabad recitation and kirtan in memory of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh—Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh—whose martyrdom is commemorated as Veer Bal Diwas.

Adityanath began the programme by paying obeisance to the Guru Granth Sahib and later honoured children who participated in the kirtan by presenting them with turbans and awards. He also released a booklet titled “Chhote Sahibzade”.

The chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the sentiments of the Sikh community by granting national status to Veer Bal Diwas. He said the decision ensures that the courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas become an enduring source of inspiration for future generations.

“The history of the Sikh Gurus is a unique blend of spirituality and strength,” Adityanath said, recalling how Guru Nanak Dev spread the message of faith across the country, which was later strengthened through the supreme sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh.

He noted that Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom, whose 350th anniversary is being observed this year, stands as a timeless symbol of resistance against injustice and oppression.

Highlighting the educational impact of Veer Bal Diwas, the chief minister said programmes are being organised across schools, colleges and institutions nationwide, and the stories of the Sahibzadas have been incorporated into curricula to instill values of courage and sacrifice among the youth. He also praised the Sikh tradition of langar as a powerful example of social equality and harmony, transcending caste and religion.

Concluding his address, Adityanath paid homage to Guru Gobind Singh, Mata Gujri, Guru Tegh Bahadur and the four Sahibzadas, describing Veer Bal Diwas as a day of inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth. He assured full support from the state government for events marking Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom year.

The programme concluded with the recitation of Anand Sahib and Ardas, after which the chief minister joined ministers and attendees in the langar.