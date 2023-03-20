Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Vehicle carrying LU exam papers crashes into divider, driver dead

Vehicle carrying LU exam papers crashes into divider, driver dead

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 20, 2023 10:45 PM IST

The university had deployed a class IV employee for transferring the exam papers from Lucknow to Sitapur district

A four-wheeler carrying question papers for Lucknow University semester examinations to Tambour in Sitapur district met with an accident near Rausa on Monday. The driver died and a university employee was injured after the vehicle crashed into a road divider.

Previously, question papers reached exam centres late twice, first on Tuesday and then again on Saturday. (HT File)
The incident has also brought to the fore security lapses as, instead of a security guard, the university had deployed a class IV employee for transferring the exam papers from Lucknow to Sitapur district. The university, however, claimed there was no delay in the examination because of the accident.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said Tambour officials ensured that the question papers reached the exam centres on time. “There was no issue of security lapse as the question papers were all intact. The vehicle was carrying question papers of B Sc first semester, and BA first and fifth semesters.”

Examinations conducted by the university have been making the headlines since last week. Question papers reached exam centres late twice, first on Tuesday and then again on Saturday.

Vice-chancellor Prof AK Rai said the two incidents were “one-off cases” and there would be no delay in the exams henceforth.

