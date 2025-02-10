VHP resolves to free Hindu temples from govt control

The three-day meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP’s) board of trustees at its camp in the Mahakumbh Mela area concluded on Sunday with a firm resolve to free Hindu temples from government control under all circumstances. President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar briefing media persons at VHP’s camp in the Mela area on Sunday.

As many as 950 delegates from India and abroad who attended the meeting also formulated a comprehensive action plan to achieve this objective.

Briefing media persons, VHP president Alok Kumar stated that in the first phase of the Mandir Mukti movement, VHP activists, along with other Hindu organisations, will submit representations to chief ministers of every state demanding that Hindu temples be returned to the Hindu society.

He further stated large public gatherings would be organised in northern and southern parts of the country to strongly press for the demand.

In the second phase of the movement, meetings with influential individuals will be held in the capitals of every state and major cities to generate widespread public support for the cause, he added.

In states where this issue is particularly severe, VHP activists will meet members of legislative assemblies and councils during upcoming sessions, seeking their influence on political parties to push for temples’ liberation.

He said there was unanimous agreement in the meeting that temple management should have complete independence and that any external control over them would be unacceptable.

However, Kumar clarified that under Mandir Mukti Movement, VHP was only addressing temples currently under government control.

“VHP firmly believes that temple funds should be utilised exclusively for Hindu ‘dharmik’ (religious) purposes. For this, a transparent system of accounts and auditing must be implemented,” he added.

The entire Hindu society should be involved in temple management and that temple trusts should have representation for women and SC/ST communities.

The VHP president emphasised that there would be no reduction in the salaries of priests, purohits, and other temple staff, and their wages should not be lower than the minimum wage set by the government.

He also mentioned that during meetings with chief ministers, a draft of a specially designed temple liberation law for each respective state would be presented.

Representatives from across India, as well as from the UK, the USA, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Mauritius, South Africa, France, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Guyana, and other countries, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegates expressed their commitments towards Panch Parivartan (five key aspects)—environmental conservation, social harmony, family values, civic responsibilities, the spirit of Swadeshi and self-respect into the moral values, conduct, and culture of society.

The meeting was graced by revered sadhus, including Yugapurush Pujya Swami Shri Paramanand Maharaj, Buddhist Lama Pujya Shri Chos Phel Jyotpa, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and former Sarkaryavah and current VHP Palak Adhikari Bhaiyaji Joshi.

