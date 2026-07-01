Sachin Ahir wins key Maharashtra poll day after quitting Uddhav Sena for Shinde-led camp

Sachin Ahir was elected the deputy chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday, a day after he quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for the faction led by Eknath Shinde. Former Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday. (HT_PRINT)

Ahir was elected to the post unanimously after Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate JM Abhyankar withdrew his nomination, the request for which was made by parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil. It is not yet clear why the MVA candidate withdrew nomination for the election.

In a double whammy for the Uddhav Sena in Maharashtra, Sachin Ahir left the camp and joined hands with the Eknath Shinde-led Sena on Tuesday, and filed his nomination for the post he got elected to today. The development came when the Uddhav Sena was already trying to manage a crisis triggered by six of its MPs joining the rival Shinde camp.

Who is Sachin Ahir? Sachin Ahir is a former MLA from Worli and was considered a close confidante of Aaditya Thackeray, which is why his exit from the party came as a shock to many. After his debut stint with the Congress, Ahir eventually moved to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and later joined the undivided Shiv Sena.

He is now part of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena which was formed following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde in 2022. The same year, Ahir was elected as a member of the legislative council.

According to news agency PTI, police personnel were deployed outside his home this morning following the switch, and several supporters visited him.