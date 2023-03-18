Video | 4 UP cops suspended for taking prisoner to shopping mall

A video of four policemen entering a shopping mall in Lucknow with a prisoner went viral. The incident that reportedly took place on March 7 led to the suspension of the police personnel for 'dereliction of duty'. According to news agency PTI, a police sub-inspector and three constables were suspended on Friday for allegedly taking an 'undertrial prisoner' from a jail to a shopping mall. A Twitter user tagged the Lucknow police while sharing CCTV footage of the incident.(source:Twitter/@GoldySrivastav)

Also Read | Lost granddad in accident, Lucknow woman equips hundreds of bicycles with flashlights

On Friday, a Twitter user tagged the Lucknow police while sharing CCTV footage of the incident. "Video of prisoner in mall who was taken out by police personnel for medical reasons goes viral," a rough translation of the Hindi tweet read.

According to police, the prisoner, Rishabh Rai, was arrested in an Arms Act case and sentenced to prison in June of last year. Rishabh Rai was granted permission by a court to visit a government hospital after complaining about some health issues. He was then taken to the hospital by police officers, and after the medical examination, he had to return to jail. On the way, the cops took him to a shopping mall.

Also Read | 14 men perform stunts on 3 bikes in UP, cops take action after video goes viral

Lucknow Police Commissionerate issued a statement that SI Ramsewak and constables Anuj Dhama, Nitin Rana, and Ramachandra Prajapati were suspended for dereliction of duty. A probe had been ordered against the police personnel, the statement further read.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON