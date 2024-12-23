Vidya Kumbh for kids of sanitation workers in Prayagraj

The state basic education department has established five “Vidya Kumbh” primary schools equipped with all basic amenities for the children of 15,000 sanitation workers who are toiling to keep the Mahakumbh mela ground clean in Prayagraj. Five primary schools have been opened in Mahakumbh area in Prayagraj where children of sanitation workers deployed in mega fair are getting quality education. (Sourced)

The initiative aims to provide free and quality education to the children of working families. Under the scheme, five primary schools have been opened in the fair area. They are Vidya Kumbh Primary School, Sector-1, Sector-2, Sector-7, Sector-10 and Sector-13, where education is being provided to these children.

According to the basic education department, so far around 500 students have been registered and the target is to reach out to 1000 kids.

Facilities in these schools

In these schools, interesting and holistic education is being given through digital classrooms, educational kits and learning through play. Children have been provided books, pencils, copies, school uniforms, sweaters and other educational materials under the ‘Umang Kit’. Along with this, a special educational kit called ‘Gyan Ka Pitara’ has also been given .

Taking to X on Sunday, basic education minister Sandeep Singh wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Maha Kumbh-2025--great festival of ‘religion, culture and faith’—the Uttar Pradesh government remained dedicated to education and is engaged in rebuilding society and paving the way for a bright future for the coming generation.”

“This visionary and inspiring initiative, started with the inspiration of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will set an example for the society to emulate,” the minister’s post read.

Akanksha Rana, officer on special duty for the Kumbh Mela Authority, said, “(Maha) Kumbh area has been divided into 25 sectors. Our plan is to establish one Vidya Kumbh in each of these sectors depending on space. The idea is to ensure that children of sanitation workers do not miss on their education because their parents have arrived here to keep Kumbh ground clean for millions of devotees.”

Another X post from a verified Mahakumbh handle read: “Five Vidya Kumbh primary schools with state-of-the-art facilities are being started in the fair area.” The mega fair is scheduled to start from January 13, 2025, in Prayagraj.

Preparations for the mega fair are going on at a war footing. More than 15,000 sanitation workers have been deployed in Mahakumbh Nagar to maintain cleanliness.

“These are the people who have the full responsibility of cleaning the entire fair area. Sanitation workers and workers from all over the country are on duty in the fair area. The government has taken the responsibility of providing education to their children by taking a unique initiative,” an official said.

“In Mahakumbh Nagar, primary schools have been opened to educate the children of workers for two months,” OSD said. “The special thing is that these children belong to the class who do not have the means to go to expensive schools,” she said.

The Yogi government aims to provide education to the children of daily wage workers and sanitation workers in the fair. Two primary schools have been opened in the fair area so far for the children of such people in which children from class one to five are being taught by teachers through digital and smart classes, an official claimed.

These children are being taught free of cost in Vidya Kumbh primary school so that the Ganga of Saraswati keeps flowing among the children of the labourers and sanitation workers who will stay here for two months from all over the country.

“Government principals and teachers have also been deployed in these schools. These children will also be given free uniforms, shoes and books by the government. Free admission of children is being done here every day,” Rana said. “In these schools, students are being provided high quality education through smart classes,” she added.

Arrangements for sports, mid-day meals

Playgrounds have been developed in schools where outdoor play materials have been arranged. Also, a dining area is being prepared for mid-day meals for children.

There is a plan to educate children of 15,000 Shramik Karmaveers engaged in cleaning and other works in Mahakumbh so that their education is not disrupted.

So far, thousands of children have been registered and they are studying regularly. Education from nursery to class 5 is being provided completely free of cost in these schools.

Inclusion of digital education

Under ‘Vidya Kumbh’, children are being provided education through digital medium. In the digital classrooms of these schools, studies have been made interesting through white boards, audio-video content, and teaching through poems, songs, games.

Special game-based education is being given to nursery children, so that their interest in studies can be increased.

Director general, school education, U.P., Kanchan Verma said during Mahakumbh 2025, when millions of devotees from the country and abroad will gather at the Sangam banks of Prayagraj, the basic education department of Uttar Pradesh will be playing an important role in continuing the education of the children of labor families in this event uninterrupted.

“Five primary schools have been opened to keep the children of sanitation workers and other employees working in the Mahakumbh area connected with education. Here, children in 6-14 age group have been surveyed and enrolled in classes according to their age,” she said.