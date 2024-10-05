Vidyut Sakhis fill UPPCL coffers, recover 1,200 cr

Since its inception in 2020, the Vidyut Sakhi initiative, a women-oriented project by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), has achieved an extraordinary milestone in rural power bill collections. Designed to empower rural women and improve electricity bill recovery, around 15,500 Vidyut Sakhis have recovered approximately ₹1,200 crore from rural areas for UPPCL since its inception. (Pic for representation)

The Vidyut Sakhis operate by visiting rural households, encouraging residents to pay their electricity bills on time and raising awareness about the importance of timely bill payments. Before the implementation of this programme, many rural residents were hesitant to settle their bills.

The officials of UPPCL admit that rural consumers were hesitant because of mistreatment or corruption at the substation by staff, with some villagers under the misconception that the electricity they consumed was free of charge.

However, the introduction of the Vidyut Sakhis has effectively bridged the communication gap between UPPCL and rural consumers.

These women, coming from the same communities they serve, were able to build trust and rapport with their fellow villagers.

The Vidyut Sakhis collect the payments themselves and deposit them directly with the substations, earning a commission on the amounts collected.

Yogesh Kumar, director of Commercial Operations at Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, said, “The Vidyut Sakhis are playing an important role in improving bill collections by visiting consumers’ homes in rural areas. Their door-to-door efforts have contributed greatly to recovering outstanding payments,” he said.

The financial impact of the initiative has been remarkable. In 2022, Vidyut Sakhis collected ₹228 crore. By 2023, this figure had surged to ₹414 crore, and by June 2024, collections had already reached ₹241 crore.

With monthly collections now averaging ₹60 crore, the programme is on track to surpass ₹500 crore by the end of the year.

This would mean an additional ₹180 crore collected by September 2024, further solidifying the programme’s success.

UPPCL officials note that while the project was in its pilot phase from 2020 to 2022, it still managed to generate significant revenue, with estimates of around ₹200 crore, which led to its expansion across the state.

Double workforce after Diwali

The state government, recognizing the success of the Vidyut Sakhi programme, has announced plans to double the number of Vidyut Sakhis after Diwali, expanding the workforce to 31,000. The screening process for these new recruits has already been completed, and they will soon be deployed to further enhance revenue collection efforts.

Beyond their financial contributions, the Vidyut Sakhis have also transformed their own lives. Many of these women have transitioned from being housewives to respected, financially independent members of their communities. This empowerment has had a profound social impact, providing these women with both a sense of pride and economic stability, said an official of UPPCL.