Vijay Vishwas Pant takes charge as Lucknow divisional commissioner

Vijay Vishwas Pant, a 2004-batch IAS officer, officially assumed charge as the divisional commissioner of Lucknow on Saturday afternoon. Prior to this posting, the 46-year-old officer served as the divisional commissioner of Prayagraj, where he played a key role in organising this year’s Mahakumbh. He succeeds Roshan Jacob, who held the post for over three years. Vijay Vishwas Pant IAS (HT )

Speaking to the media after taking charge, Pant outlined his top priorities, with a strong emphasis on improving public health, especially in the rural areas of the division.

“A first-time mother and immunisation programme for the newborn are critical for ensuring good health outcomes. This will be a major focus, particularly in rural pockets where awareness is often lacking,” said Pant, who holds a BTech degree in electrical engineering.

He noted that while several government schemes exist for maternal and child healthcare, many new parents remain unaware of them. “I will mobilise all available resources and administrative machinery to deliver improved health services to citizens in rural areas,” he added.

Pant, known for his expertise in crowd management during his tenure in Prayagraj, was also asked about the persistent traffic issues in the state capital.

“I will meet with Lucknow police commissioner Amrendra Singh and district magistrate Vishak G to discuss the situation. I’m confident they’ve already been working on it, and I’ll contribute wherever necessary. Together, as a team, we aim to provide some much-needed relief from traffic woes,” he said. Specific mention was made of the frequent traffic jams in Hazratganj, particularly during office hours and school dispersal times.

Pant also emphasised his commitment to working closely with the chief minister and other senior officials to implement development goals for the division.

“We must function as a tightly-knit team. Alongside the DM, police commissioner Sengar, and other officials, we will strive to make Lucknow a better place for its citizens,” he said.

A glance at his career

Pant’s administrative career includes stints as district magistrate in several districts, including Mahoba, Sonbhadra, Mainpuri and Kanpur Nagar. He has also served as managing director for both the Eastern and Western Electricity Distribution Corporations in Uttar Pradesh.

His experience spans both state and central governments, having served as private secretary in New Delhi and as secretary in the department of medical, health and family welfare in the UP government.

Before his current posting in Lucknow, Pant held the position of divisional commissioner in both Azamgarh and Prayagraj.