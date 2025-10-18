Viksit UP-2047: 12 teams in 24x7 mode, draft vision document likely soon

The state government has expedited efforts to prepare the Viksit UP-2047 vision document for Uttar Pradesh. The draft document is likely to be ready in a week or two and further consultations will begin thereafter to bring out the final document by December-end, those aware of the development said.

At least 12 teams are working almost round the clock to evaluate a large number of suggestions to be incorporated in the document.

With the state government having received 36 lakh suggestions, the teams have to shortlist 50-60 suggestions, including three to five, from each of 12 sectors every day.

Efforts continue to get more suggestions. The state government proposes to reward three best suggestions from every district along with the five best ones at the state level.

“Yes, we propose to work out a draft and share the same. We have deployed 12 teams working virtually round the clock to evaluate suggestions and three most valuable suggestions from every district and five suggestions in the state will be rewarded,” said Alok Kumar III, principal secretary, state planning department.

The Uttar Pradesh government aims at making the state the top economy in the country and various short-term (4 to 5 years), medium term (10 years) and long term (2047) objectives are being worked out.

It has already set the objective of taking the state’s economy to one trillion dollars by 2029-30 and raising its level to nearly one-sixth of the projected size of the national economy in 2047. The state has identified 12 sectors to achieve this objective. They include agriculture and allied sectors, animal husbandry, industrial development, IT and emerging technologies, tourism, urban and rural development sector, infrastructure, balanced development, social welfare, health, education and security and good governance.

The state government is also working closely with the Niti Aayog and Deloitte in working out the vision document. Niti Aayog’s chief executive officer (CEO) BVR Subrahmanyam held a meeting with the senior officers of the state government last month to review preparations and discuss the strategy for the future for the vision document.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with the village pradhans, and the state government’s teams are in touch with them to ensure their participation at every stage.

A senior officer said although the analysis of people’s suggestions is being done manually, Artificial Intelligence too is coming handy.

The chief minister’s helpline is getting in touch with the village pradhans regularly as official teams give final touches to the various suggestions.

Various booklets and leaflets listing the state government’s achievements and projects for the coming years have been worked out and circulated to stakeholders before finalisation of the final draft.

“Once the Viksit Uttar Pradesh-2047 vision document is finalised, the same will be sent to the state cabinet for approval,” said the officer.