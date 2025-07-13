Search
Violence over language, caste detrimental for country’s unity: Mayawati

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 10:52 PM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday expressed concern on violence over language and caste. “Such a tendency is fatal and all this happens when narrow politics of religion, region, caste and language etc tries to dominate the patriotism and love for the country,” she said.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)
In a press statement, Mayawati demanded that the central and state governments pay special attention to important issues of public interest like inflation, poverty, unemployment, education and health along with law and order.

The BSP chief reviewed the working of the party organisation in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in a meeting with the party leaders and office bearers in the central camp office. Party’s central coordinator and in charge of the states Raja Ram and Atar Singh Rao also attended the meeting.

Terming the violence and dispute over language in Maharashtra and Gujarat detrimental for the unity of the country, the BSP chief said, “Such a situation arises when the narrow politics of religion, caste and language dominate the patriotism of the citizens for the country.”

Mayawati appealed to the party workers of seven states to remain engaged with the Ambedkarite mission of the party with honesty and dedication. “In every time of trouble, help the needy with full devotion according to your capacity, because only the oppressed can be the true helper of the oppressed, otherwise there is no dearth of people shedding crocodile tears for political gains,” she said.

