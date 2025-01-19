VIP movement affecting other devotees at Mahakumbh: Akhilesh

Stressing that every devotee coming to the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj should be given equal importance, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday demanded that ‘traffic-jam like situation due to VIP movement there’ should be addressed on priority and roads should not be closed. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Due to the closure of all roads leading to Sangam, giving more importance to VIP guests than pilgrims, devotees have to walk miles to reach the Maha Kumbh premises. Due to this, the elderly, children and women are facing extreme inconvenience, pain and fatigue. There is a jam like situation everywhere. The jam should be cleared immediately,” he posted on his X account.

“No one should be more important than a true devotee. The traffic system should be such that everything runs smoothly parallelly, the roads should not be closed for anyone. When VIP guests arrive, the traffic should be even smoother and convenient so that it appears that the system improves with the arrival of VIPs,” Yadav further wrote.

Meanwhile, attacking the government, the SP chief in a statement raised questions over law and order situation in the state.

“Criminals are fearless in the BJP government. Incidents of crime, including murder, robbery, are not stopping. Incidents of crime are increasing every day in the state, including the capital Lucknow. The government’s claim of zero tolerance to law and order has been proved false,” he alleged.

“Even the criminals have understood that the chief minister has nothing to do with the law and order of the state. The entire administration is on tour these days. Even the cabinet ministers are going out of the capital. Criminals are having a field day,” the SP chief further alleged.

“All the claims of the BJP government are false. The police have completely failed to curb crime. Instead of catching the criminals, the police are working to fulfil the political agenda of the BJP. The job of the police is to harass the opposition, especially the leaders and workers of the Samajwadi Party, by filing false cases against them,” Yadav alleged.

“In the NCRB report, Uttar Pradesh is on the top in the country in terms of crime. Maximum number of crimes against women are taking place. The BJP government has brought UP to number one in terms of deaths in police custody. Police stations have become centres of corruption,” he alleged.