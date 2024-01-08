close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Vision of developed India is coming true: U.P. deputy CM

Vision of developed India is coming true: U.P. deputy CM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 08, 2024 08:43 PM IST

He said that from 2014 till now, the government has raised the standard of living of the common man.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has said the vision of developed India is coming true. He said that India is now showing the way to the world. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the wheel of development is turning fast in every field, he said.

U.P. deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at a function in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)
“India’s borders have become more secure than before. Poor welfare schemes are reaching the common man,” said Pathak. He said this while speaking at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra event at Municipal Corporation Convention Center located in Indira Nagar, Lucknow, on Monday.

Pathak distributed certificates to beneficiaries of government schemes. He said that from 2014 till now, the government has raised the standard of living of the common man.

“Due to Ujjwala scheme, common people are getting direct benefits from women, street vendors, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ayushman scheme,” he said.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, minister of state (independent charge) Nitin Aggarwal, BJP state vice-president Santosh Singh, state ministers Basant Tyagi, Shankar Lal Lodhi, metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Brajlal, MLC Mahendra Singh, Ram Chandra Pradhan, Mukesh Sharma, Mohsin Raza, MLA Neeraj Bora and other dignitaries were present during the programme.

