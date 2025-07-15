Voter list revision in UP’s Aligarh from August 14

A detailed revision of voter list in all five tehsil of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district is to begin from August 14 and will continue till September 29, 2025. Final publication of the voter list is scheduled on January 15, 2026 setting stage for panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for next year. All the block development officers will function as coordinators and assistant BDOs will be assistant coordinators for the revision of the voter list. (For Representation)

Aligarh district magistrate Sanjeev Ranjan said during the exercise, booth level officers (BLOs) will visit each and every house for verification of names. Additional district magistrate (administration) Pankaj Kumar has been named electoral registration authority by the DM. All the block development officers will function as coordinators and assistant BDOs will be assistant coordinators for the revision of the voter list.

“This revision of the voter list will be done from August 14 till September 29. Those interested in addition, deletion, amendment in voter list can apply online till September 22. The concerned BLO will visit the houses of applicants from September 23 till September 29 for verification,” the DM said.

Assistant election officer, Aligarh, Kaushal Kumar said claims and objections on the interim voter list publication could be made after December 5. The objections will be accepted from December 6 to 12 and thereafter these claims made and objections filed will be disposed of between September 13 and 19.

The final voter list will be published on January 15, 2026, the official added. All those having completed 18 years of age as on January 01, 2025 will be entitled to vote in the panchayat elections slated for 2026.