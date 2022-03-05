Voters in Ambedkar Nagar, Basti click, share photos while voting; 3 FIRs registered
Lucknow Three separate FIRs have been registered against different persons for clicking photographs while voting and later sharing these on social media platform in Ambedkar Nagar and Basti districts, which went to the poll in the sixth phase of state assembly elections on Thursday, said senior police officials here on Friday.
The election commission has banned carrying mobile phone and cameras inside the polling booth and clicking photographs while casting votes.
Sharing further details, a senior police official said that two separate FIRs were registered at Alapur police station of Ambedkar Nagar while one FIR was registered at Dubaulia police station of Basti. He said that all three FIRs were registered under Section 128 of Representation of People Act for not maintaining secrecy while voting.
He said the first FIR in Ambedkarnagar was lodged on the complaint of returning officer of Alapur assembly constituency, Mohan Lal Gupta, against unidentified persons for clicking photographs of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Triveni Ram, Samajwadi Party candidate Tribhuwan Dutta, and another candidate Nikhil Kumar while casting their votes and later sharing these on social media platform.
He said the second FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Umesh Chandra against one Agrahari at Alapur police station for clicking photograph while voting and sharing them on social media. Meanwhile, the third FIR was registered on the complaint of sub-inspector Man Singh Yadav against chief of Samaura village, Shiv Kumar Singh, for not maintaining secrecy of electoral process and clicking photograph while voting.
