‘Waqf mafias’ usurped 90% Muslim land: Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the amended Waqf Act will pave the way for freeing vast stretches of land from the grip of “waqf mafias.” He alleged that nearly 90% of Muslim land had been encroached upon under the cover of waqf properties and the Waqf Board, calling the amendment a necessary step to reclaim such land for public welfare. Maurya was addressing a public conference organised by the Kushwaha, Shakya, Saini, and Maurya Maha Sangh at the Junior High School ground in Padrauna town of Kushinagar district, on Saturday. (Sourced)

He was addressing a public conference organised by the Kushwaha, Shakya, Saini, and Maurya Maha Sangh at the Junior High School ground in Padrauna town of Kushinagar district.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Maurya said the party’s PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) slogan failed to reflect in its governance. “Once in power, the SP chief forgets the backward and Dalit communities,” he said, accusing the party of neglecting its core voter base.

Maurya recalled that when he took charge as the BJP’s state president, the party had only 40 members in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. “Today, the BJP commands a clear majority in the same House,” he said, crediting the people of the state for making BJP the world’s largest political party.

He also forecasted a shift in the political landscape of U.P, saying, “In the 2027 assembly elections, the SP will be reduced to the margins, and other parties, including Congress, will lose their relevance in the state.”

As part of his visit, Maurya unveiled statues of Uma Shankar Kushwaha and Bindra Devi. He also paid respects at the Maha Parinirvana Temple in Kushinagar, offering tributes to Lord Buddha. “India stands for Buddha, not for Yuddha,” he said, invoking India’s commitment to peace and harmony.