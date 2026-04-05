Warnings, penalties failed to fix Lucknow’s sanitation woes: Suresh Khanna

Uttar Pradesh finance minister and city in-charge Suresh Khanna pointed out multiple lapses during a surprise sanitation inspection, highlighting that repeated warnings and penalties have not resolved ground-level issues. State finance minister Suresh Khanna, mayor Sushma Kharakwal and other LMC officials inspecting the Bhoothnath market, in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Despite several past inspections, officials of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and private agencies continue to show negligence. The minister once again imposed fines, ordered suspensions, and directed salary cuts across four wards in Zone-7, including localities like Indira Nagar. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal accompanied him during the visit.

Repeated lapses at Bhoothnath market

Khanna began his inspection at Bhoothnath Market in Maithilisharan Gupt ward at 7 am, where he found poor maintenance of a public toilet beneath the metro station.

Residents also complained about irregular door-to-door waste collection—an issue that has repeatedly surfaced in previous inspections. Acting on these complaints, Khanna ordered strict daily monitoring.

He also found garbage dumped in a nearby residential colony, reprimanded sanitation field inspector Sanchita Mishra, and ordered a two-day salary deduction. Authorities imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on a private agency and suspended beat in-charge Dayaram.

He further directed officials to strengthen engineering teams for prompt road repairs. Corporator Ashok Upadhyay was present during the inspection.

Poor cleanliness at Indira Nagar

In Indira Nagar ward, Khanna again found uncollected waste, particularly in lanes behind Aurobindo Park, highlighting recurring sanitation failures. He imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on LSA and ordered salary cuts for beat in-charge Ram Manoj (three days) and sanitation field inspector Rupendra Bhaskar (two days). Corporator representative Suraj Jaswani was present during the inspection.

Negligence continues at Ismailganj-I

Khanna found continued lapses in waste collection, sweeping, and drain cleaning in Ismailganj-I ward. He also noticed iron rods lying on a busy road at the sector-14 T-junction, pointing to poor coordination and monitoring, and ordered their removal within 24 hours.

Authorities suspended beat in-charge Brajesh and fined another agency ₹50,000. Corporator Mukesh Chauhan was present.

Action in Babu Jagjivan ram ward

In Babu Jagjivan Ram Ward, Khanna again identified sanitation service gaps and ordered action against the officials.

Min calls out repeated negligence

Khanna said repeated lapses in sanitation will not be tolerated and stressed that officials must ensure accountability and complete work within stipulated timelines.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal said the civic body has stepped up monitoring and is working to address complaints promptly, while also urging citizens to contribute to maintaining cleanliness.