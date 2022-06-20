Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to reach venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
lucknow news

Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to reach venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity

  • Bhure Khan, who was part of the groom's marriage procession, said that the aim behind choosing to ride a bulldozer to the wedding venue was to make the event “memorable”.
People seen hanging from the bulldozer as the groom rides the machine to reach his wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh. (Screengrab.ANI video)
People seen hanging from the bulldozer as the groom rides the machine to reach his wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh. (Screengrab.ANI video)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 09:52 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A groom from Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district rode a bulldozer instead of the usual car or horse to reach his marriage venue. The groom, named Badshah, also took a round of the area atop the machine, with locals cheering “Bulldozer Baba ki jai”.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the groom can be seen atop the bulldozer along with some others beside him or standing on the footboard. The machine is also decorated with marigold flowers.

The incident left the family of the bride named Rubina, a resident of Lakshmanpur Shankarpur in Rasia, surprised.

Bhure Khan, who was part of the groom's marriage procession, told news agency PTI that their aim behind the unique choice of transport was to “make the marriage memorable”.

“Everyone brings a car in the marriage procession. People also used to bring elephants and horses but we decided to make the marriage memorable by bringing a bulldozer. We are happy that people here liked it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.

Also Read | Bulldozer on mafia will continue, vows CM Yogi day after protests rock UP over Prophet remarks

When asked about the latest incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anupama Jaiswal said bulldozers have become a “symbol of good governance for every community in the state (UP)”. “Bulldozers only instill fear in criminals. Common peaceful people consider it a symbol of good governance,” she told PTI.

The leader further said the inclusion of the machine in the marriage procession of a Muslim family is an “example of popularity of the Yogi” regime among all communities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
groom yogi adityanath uttar pradesh wedding procession wedding marriage bjp + 5 more
groom yogi adityanath uttar pradesh wedding procession wedding marriage bjp + 4 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

    Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail

    Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out