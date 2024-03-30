Watchman, three others held for robbing elderly woman

Four men, including the mastermind behind a broad daylight robbery at the house of an elderly woman, were arrested at Daliganj crossing here on Thursday. The four accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

It turned out that the man working as a watchman at the elderly woman’s house was the key accused who robbed her at gunpoint with the help of his accomplices in the city’s Madheganj area here on March 26.

Two police teams led by DCP Central Raveena Tyagi claimed to have solved the case within 24 hours and arrested four accused with the help of CCTV footage, manual, technical surveillance and an informer’s tip-off.

The arrested accused have been identified as Karan Rawat, 21, Jiauddin alias Chotu, 21, Gufran Salim Seikh, 20 and Karan Gautam, 21.

In the afternoon on March 26, two persons entered victim Talat Fatima Siddiqui’s home at Tulsi Vihar colony and looted valuables including jewellery and cash at gunpoint. The men also tied her hand after she resisted them.

Police had then registered a case at Madheganj police station under IPC sections 394 (robbery), 411 (dishonesty) and Arms Act against unidentified criminals.

According to police, the watchman of the house Karan Rawat who had been working there for quite some time, planned to loot the elderly woman and roped in his three friends.

While Rawat and Jiauddin alias Chotu kept guard outside the house, the other two accused Gufran Salim Seikh and Karan Gautam entered the house to rob the woman.

“The men were arrested from Daliganj crossing on Thursday. Police recovered the robbed items along with .315 bore pistol used in the crime,” said the DCP central.