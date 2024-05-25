 Water woes in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, Chinhat and Indira Nagar - Hindustan Times
Water woes in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, Chinhat and Indira Nagar

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The irrigation department suspended the water supply to facilitate the cleaning of Sharda canal before the start of sowing season.

letters@htlive.com

Currently, Kathauta Lake has 800 million litres of water, which will last for 21 days. (Sourced)
Currently, Kathauta Lake has 800 million litres of water, which will last for 21 days. (Sourced)

LUCKNOW: The water level in Kathauta Jheel, which supplies water to over 10 lakh residents of Indiranagar, Chinhat, and Gomti Nagar, has come down due to the lack of supply from the Indira canal. This has resulted in a water crisis in these areas.

As the supply remains unavailable until June 17, residents will have to endure at least three more weeks of water rationing. The Jalkal department has reduced pumping hours from sixteen to twelve hours per day, causing the water supply to decrease from 65 million litres per day (MLD) to 50 MLD.

The irrigation department suspended the water supply to facilitate the cleaning of Sharda canal before the start of sowing season. Currently, Kathauta Lake has 800 million litres of water, which will last for 21 days.

Jalkal department spokesperson Ramesh Chandra said, “We are ensuring that the current water supply will continue for the next 21 days. After that, we may need to further reduce the supply.”

