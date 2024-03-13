We flushed out ‘enemy country’ products from UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday disbursed loans worth ₹30,826 crore for the MSME sector and said due to the growing robustness of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the government had flushed out products from “enemy country” from UP’s markets. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath gives a toolkit to a beneficiary during the mega loan distribution programme for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, at Lok Bhawan, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

“When our domestically produced goods gain traction in the market, it’s imperative that we nurture, incentivize and provide them with a platform to flourish. It’s gratifying to witness our products gaining popularity,” he said addressing a gathering during a programme of MSME department at the Lok Bhavan. Adityanath’s veiled reference was meant for China, officials said.

He said: “Nowadays, during festive occasions like Diwali, Vijaya Dashami, Eid, and Christmas, one predominantly finds UP products in the market. Our products are good, but our entrepreneurs and artisans also feel that their future is bright.”

The CM also gave cheques to developers engaged in the approved Pledge Park in Unnao while simultaneously inaugurating an online portal for plot allotment in industrial estates. He also distributed toolkits under the ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana schemes.

Adityanath said the MSME department will have to lay special emphasis on providing products as per demand by doing complete mapping of the market and enhancing product packaging standards. By adopting these measures, he expressed confidence that locally made products from the state would soon gain national prominence.

Adityanath said that the amount disbursed this year had doubled compared to the previous year and increased tenfold compared to seven years ago.

“As many as 10 districts of the state have been connected to Pledge Park,” he stated.

“UP was already a state with ‘unlimited potential,’ but some people had made it BIMARU. We have combined it with the nation-building campaign and progressed on the development path for the youth and entrepreneurs,” he emphasised.

“UP is the only state in the country where young entrepreneurs are given a loan of ₹5 lakh without interest,” he said, adding that of the 96 lakh MSME units in the state, 40 lakh had been registered. “The goal is to register all 96 lakh as soon as possible.”

The CM said achieving a 1 trillion-dollar economy in the next five years would be inevitable with a slight acceleration in UP’s current pace.

He emphasized the need to strengthen the manufacturing sector, noting a shift in investment patterns from previously concentrated areas like the NCR, Meerut, and Hapur to smaller districts such as Unnao and Hardoi. This shift underscores the untapped potential that existed previously, but remained underutilized, he pointed out.

Hamid Ali Ansari from Lucknow, who secured a loan sanctioned by the CM, expressed his appreciation for the government, stating that the loan was for plastic management. Mohammad Izhar from Barabanki was all praise for the smooth process with which he got a loan for his cold storage facility.

Asha Kumari, who received a sewing machine toolkit from the CM, Manoj Kumar from Sultanpur Road who secured a ₹47 lakh loan without any intermediary involvement, also thanked the CM.