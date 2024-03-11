India set to be world’s third-largest economy under PM’s 3rd term: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed confidence that India will emerge as the world’s third-largest economy during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term. He said with this the income of every individual in the country will rise, leading to enhanced prosperity in the lives of people. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing an event in Gorakhpur on March 10. (HT photo)

Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan programme held at the sugar mill ground in Deoria, Yogi also said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. During the event, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 673 development projects worth ₹679 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Referring to consecration ceremony of Lord Rama, he said, “The dream of having Ram Lalla seated in the grand temple in Ayodhya, cherished by our ancestors, has finally come true after five centuries.”

The CM further said Ram temple in Ayodhya would never have been a reality under the Congress and the Samajwadi Party governments. “Double engine government stands for respect of faith and heritage along with development,” he added.

Yogi said the region, once renowned as a sugar bowl in the country, suffered due to the negligence of previous governments. “The closure of sugar mills and their sale by the previous governments led to prevailing poverty in these regions,” he said.

Yogi said his government ensured operation of Pipraich (in Gorakhpur) and Munderwa (in Basti) sugar mills and that an agricultural college that would be established in Deoria soon.

He said that in Deoria, 17,358 poor families have been provided houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), 1,389 poor families have been given houses under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and 24,000 poor families have been given houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

As per the CM, loans of 50,000 farmers had been waived and five lakh farmers had received PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Besides, 71,000 families had been covered under Ayushman health scheme. Prior to the event, Yogi visited an exhibition showcasing ODOP (one district one product).

He also distributed house keys, approval letters, Ayushman cards and smartphones to the beneficiaries of various government schemes. Deoria MP Dr Ramapati Ram Tripathi and agriculture minister Surya Partap Shahi were prominent among those present on the occasion. Abdur Rahman

CM launches projects worth ₹482 cr in Gkp

The CM urged people to connect themselves with technology. Emphasising adoption of technology, he said it was the need of the time. Yogi said for monitoring of streetlights, sanitation drive and traffic movement, an integrated control and command centre had been established at Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation which he launched.

The CM was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone and launching 253 development projects worth ₹482 crore in Gorakhpur. He also flagged off 34 sanitation vans at the event.

Yogi said Gorakhpur has made a remarkable progress in being a safe city as people had supported installation of CCTV cameras that had put check on throwing of garbage on streets. He said Gorakhpur was no more a centre of crime and filth.

The CM said Gorakhpur has no dearth of resources and it was duty of the municipal corporation and every citizen to protect it. He said he had allocated his local area development fund for construction of convention centre and would provide affordable marriage hall for ease of living.

On the occasion, Yogi launched a digital library and renovation of town hall with 7.05 crore under smart city scheme. He also kicked off the drainage construction project worth ₹147.78 crore. A project worth ₹56.76 crore under urban flood management programme and for greenery on road divider 21.69 crore.

With Ram temple, five-century-long wait ended: CM in Kushinagar

In Kushinagar, the CM on Sunday said India has changed its destiny with the help of technology in recent years and the world has been witness to the emergence of new India. He emphasised the contribution of each citizen’s vote in bringing an end to the five-century-long wait with the completion of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a gathering in Kasia, he said, “Our India doesn’t bow down to anyone today, nor does it deviate from its goals.” On the occasion, he inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 483 development projects worth ₹2,134 crore in Kushinagar. He further inaugurated the distribution of selection letters to 20,000 farmers of the state for installation of solar pumps under PM Kusum Yojana.

Additionally, he laid the foundation stone of farmer welfare centres in 49 development blocks across 25 districts at the cost of ₹60 crore. He said under the leadership of PM Modi, the double-engine government had solved all the issues facing the people of Kushinagar. “As a result, today the university of agriculture and technology is going to be built here. Additionally, a modern college for sugarcane seed institute will be constructed in Tamkuhi, Yogi added.

“Through these modern technologies, farmers’ income will significantly increase. Today, we bring you a Holi gift ahead of the festival of colours with the establishment of the agricultural university named after Mahatma Buddha in Padrauna,” he added.

the CM inaugurated the following major projects: Widening and strengthening of the road from Padrauna to Valmiki Nagar barrage Nepal border, a bridge over small Gandak river at Adharwa Ghat on Badahara-Lakshmipur-Atharha road, another bridge over the Gandak at Madrahcha Ghat on the Rampur-Gonaha-Chhitauni road and a solid waste processing plant with a capacity of 55 TPD among others.