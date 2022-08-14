We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the ‘Tiranga’ rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow.
“We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.
“Under PM Modi’s leadership, the country is celebrating 75 years of Indian independence with great enthusiasm. The dedication and the spirit of every Indian have turned the celebrations into a national festival. We must work with the “nation first, always first” mantra to build an India we dream of, keeping the goal of 25 years set by PM Modi in mind,” Yogi Adityanath said.
“Uttar Pradesh being the most populous state of the country had the responsibility of celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ in a grand manner and it is overwhelming to see every section of the state participating in the independence week celebrations with immense enthusiasm, gaiety and pride,” Yogi Adityanath said.
Appreciating the contribution of the home guards in taking out the ‘Tiranga’ march rally from the development block to the state level and creating mass awareness across the state, the chief minister said, “Our home guard jawans have played an important role in instilling a sense of nationalism in the people of the state.”
Yogi Adityanath also said every citizen is responsible for the development of the country.
“We have our identity and existence because of the country. We are safe and happy because our country is safe and is progressing rapidly on the path of prosperity under the guidance of PM Modi,” he added.
The chief minister went on to say after controlling several waves of the Covid-19 pandemic and succeeding in saving lives and livelihood “we all are celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which depicts the prosperous and bright future of the country.”
Addressing the home guards, the chief minister said, “Without discriminating, the government has worked to address all the needs of the home guards with utmost sincerity while giving respect to their work.”
The chief minister also said the home guards are getting allowance in the state in the same way as police personnel. Besides, the home guards are being provided with an insurance cover of ₹5 lakh by the government in case of any unfortunate accident, he said.
The families of more than 800 home guards had received insurance assistance, the chief minister said.
-
-
-
-
