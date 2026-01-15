Weekend events not to miss in Lucknow (Jan 16-18)

* Lingering notes: Sanam in Lucknow Watch Sanam Puri (lead vocals, guitar), Venkat Subramaniam (bass guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj (drums) come together. (Sanam Puri Instagram page)

Missed it last January? Here’s your shot. The pop-rock band and YouTube sensation Sanam is set to storm Lucknow with soulful renditions of timeless classics such as Gulabi Aankhen, Lag Ja Gale and Pehla Nasha, along with original hits. Watch Sanam Puri (lead vocals), Samar Puri (lead guitar), Venkat Subramaniam aka Venky S (bass guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj (drums) come together for an evening of soft melodies and big feelings.

When: January 18, 7.30 pm

Where: The Palms Golf Club and Resort, Sushant Golf City

Entry: Prices start at ₹799

* Pickleball tournament: Paddles at the ready

This quirky game, a mix of table tennis, lawn tennis and badminton, is easy to play and easy to love. Love it already? Never played? Either way, you’re welcome to join a pickleball tournament at Courtitude, open to all age groups and skill levels. Competing categories including men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles. Prizes, in the form of cash and pro-grade paddles, are up for grabs. All participants will leave with certificates to prove they were there!

When: January 17, 3 pm onwards (league matches) and January 18, noon onwards (knockouts and finals)

Where: Courtitude, A-5/124 &125, Vineet Khand, Gomti Nagar

Entry: Prices start at ₹1,000; register at playo.com

* A stand-up act: No Filter

Devesh Dixit’s comedy acts as a reality check: deadpan, sharp and uncomfortably honest. Catch a 90-minute act in which the Jaipur boy promises to spare no one, from power-brokers and Instagram creators to Mumbai’s real-estate agents. His easy delivery masks a scathing wit that cuts through the absurdities of how we do things. The act, titled Khuli Kitaab, offers candid confessions too.

When: January 18, 7 pm

Where: Paras Inn

Entry: Prices start at ₹499

* Theatre: Remembering Sahir Ludhianvi

Sahir – Har Ik Pal Ka Shayar pays tribute to one of the 21st century’s greatest modern poets and lyricists. Trace the journey of Abdul Hayee, born into a Gujjar family in Ludhiana, who adopted the surname Ludhianvi and left his hometown for Lahore to begin life as a poet. Produced by Rajiv Pradhan, directed by Gopal Sinha and written by Chandra Shekhar Verma, the play is a musical tribute that brings the legend’s verse alive on stage too, accompanied by the music of Prabha Srivastava and Pankaj Kumar.

When: January 16, 6.45 pm

Where: Sant Gadge Ji Maharaj Auditorium

Entry: Prices start at ₹199

* Indie shopping: Ikaai exhibition

Step into a winter exhibition titled Postcards for Paris, an exhibition bringing together 50 indie apparel and décor brands from across India. Discover labels such as Romaa, Abhilasha Poddar, Mood & Co, Stitched Almaree, Sinnora, Naso and more, travelling in from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Agra, Kolkata and beyond. Built around soft pastels, artisanal home décor, fashion, and accessories, the exhibition pairs its chic aesthetic with live local music and a curated line-up of the city’s culinary brands.

When: January 16, 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Hotel Renaissance, Gomtinagar, Lucknow

Entry: Free