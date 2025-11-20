Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (Nov 21-23)

Humorously Yours: Jokes for the whole family Stand-up comic Vipul Goyal, of the streaming web series Humorously Yours (by TVF), is bringing his live act to Lucknow.

Stand-up comic Vipul Goyal, of the streaming web series Humorously Yours (by TVF), is bringing his live act to Lucknow. Drawing on his personal life, the act explores the irony of being a stand-up comedian in India. From mining the lives of friends and family for jokes to getting conned by a manager, Goyal’s act entertains but also explains what the struggle can feel like — for the funny guy and the people in his life who thought he would do so much more. Catch the IIT-Bombay graduate this weekend.

When: November 21 (Saturday), 7.45 pm

Where: Buddha Research Institute Auditorium, Gomti Nagar

Entry: Tickets prices start at ₹999; available on bookmyshow.com

Spill the Word: A festival of verse

The third edition of the Spill the Word Fest is a two-day celebration of poetry aimed at offering space to emerging poets and established artists.

Sign up to hear the celebrated Naresh Saxena, Vinay Mishra, Mansi Singh Gorraiya and Vanshika Parmar, and attend discussions on the contemporary poetry scene.

Attend an exciting jugalbandi, Ishq Ke Saat Makaam (Seven Stages of Love), in which artists recite popular Hindi poetry. Also browse through art and graze at food stalls, sign up for workshops by storyteller Ruhe and theatre artists Vikas Singh and Rohit Yadav.

A special book-reading for children is on offer too, by children’s author Shubhangi Narayan. The event is organised by the spoken-word platform Kavita Kisse Kahaniyan.

When: November 22-23 (Saturday to Sunday); 1 pm onwards

Where: Gate No 2, Ram Manohar Lohiya Park, Lucknow

Entry: Prices start at ₹99; register at Bol Lucknowi - Spill the Word Fest on District by Zomato

Fortune Teller

QR codes drive Fortune Teller, an interactive art exhibition by Julie Stephen Chheng. Walk into the gallery and “spirits” follow you and deliver personalised messages. Expect scenes akin to a dreamspace, or a book where you are the hero. Discover which objects hide more sprites, and which ones will talk.

When: Until November 23 (Sunday); Noon to 7 pm

Where: Kalasrot Art Gallery, Aliganj

Entry: Free

Pieced together: Husn-e-Karigari

This two-day workshop conducted by artisan Asma Umar, explains the art of tukdi, or cutting fabrics into shapes (often resembling fish scales, diamonds, squares, triangles and hexagons).

Husn-e-Karigari also features a fusion dance performance by Shachi Biswas and Chinmoyee Biswas, founders of the Nirguna Dance Academy, and a sham-e-ghazal event with Sarabjeet Singh. The event has been organised by Lucknow Bioscope and the Sanatkada Trust.

When: November 22-23 (Saturday and Sunday); 3 pm to 9 pm

Where: 130, JC Bose Road, Qaiser Bagh, Lucknow

Entry: Prices start at 299; register at Lucknow Bioscope on Instagram, Facebook and Linktree

Divya Kala Mela

Over 100 differently abled artisans from across 18 states are showcasing their art, crafts, textiles, performances, dishes, organic products and more at Divya Kala Mela.

Among the unique products is a Braille Ludo and Braille Snakes and Ladders, among other tactile puzzles created by the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD), Dehradun. A number of the exhibits are tactile, with details in Braille too.

When: Until November 23 (Sunday); 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Lucknow University, University Road

Entry: Free

Manish Chaubey Live

The former software engineer from Bihar swapped computers for the mic and is now an actor and stand-up comedian whose videos get millions of views on YouTube. He is visiting Lucknow to talk about his first love: procrastination. From doing commentary for TATA IPL 2024 to taking the stage with Faaltugiri, Chaubey stops in Lucknow this weekend before heading to other cities across India.

When: November 22 (Saturday); 7 pm

Where: Lucknow Events Club

Entry: Tickets prices start at 299 onwards; available on bookmyshow.com