Thu, Dec 25, 2025
Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (Dec 26-28)

ByKanika Sharma
Updated on: Dec 25, 2025 03:04 pm IST

Among the major draws are Bullah Ki Jaana singer Rabbi Shergill, Manganiyar folk artist Mame Khan singing Bollywood hits, among others.

For the music lover: Boho Fest

The two-day event promises plenty to jive to.
What: This music festival has a line-up that blends indie sounds with EDM. Featuring 26 artists across three stages, the two-day event promises plenty to jive to. Among the major draws are Bullah Ki Jaana singer Rabbi Shergill, known for his fusion of Sufi, rock and Punjabi folk; Indian hip-hop master Divine; Manganiyar folk artist Mame Khan singing Bollywood hits; and actor-singer-songwriter Paresh Pahuja, who shot to fame with Bandish Bandits.

Adding to the buzz is Grammy-nominated Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who will perform her R&B, indie folk and Latin-inspired tunes. Also catch acts such as Last Cigarette Theory, Naacheez The Band, Piyush Kapoor, Nida and DJ Santana, among many others. For kids, there’s a special DIY and crafts zone, as well as fairground games.

When: December 27 and 28; 11 am onwards

Where: Janeshwar Mishra Park

Entry: Prices start at 1,200; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

Queen of the ghazal: An exhibition on Begum Akhtar

What: Head to Malika-e-Ghazal: The Life and Legacy of Begum Akhtar his weekend, to take in an exhibition by Lucknow Bioscope – The City Museum of Culture.

With nearly 400 songs to her credit, Begum Akhtar, also known as Akhtaribai Faizabadi, is regarded as one of the greatest exponents of Hindustani classical music. She first caught the attention of freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu at a public concert held to raise funds for victims of a 1934 earthquake. From there, her popularity soared, earning her the title Mallika-e-Ghazal.

Peruse rare artefacts and step into immersive storytelling through audio-visuals, to trace how one of Lucknow’s most celebrated voices came to dominate the airwaves — and, briefly, the silver screen. The exhibition features a commemorative coin and stamps issued in her name, newspaper clippings from her concerts, vinyl records, vintage film posters and photographs that bring her legacy alive.

When: Unil December 31; noon to 10 pm

Where: Lucknow Bioscope, JC Bose Road, Qaiserbagh

Entry: Free

Unconventional women: A play

What: Catch a stage adaptation of famed Indian poet and novelist Padma Sachdev’s celebrated novel, Ab Na Banegi Dehri, presented by repertory artists from Bhartendu Natya Academy. The play follows Revati, a beautiful young woman who, after being widowed, runs away intending to end her life, only to reach a Shiva temple. There, she meets Saint Giribaba, who saves her and with whom she forges a deep, platonic bond. In a society where widowed women are often expected to take samadhi or dehri, see how Revati fights to defy convention.

When: December 26; 6.30 pm

Where: Sant Gadge Auditorium

Entry: Prices start at 50; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

Yuletide cheer: A Christmas celebration

What: Step into Nutcracker Wonderland to celebrate Christmas and sign up for a bevy of activities including painting, creating Christmas-themed light jars, canvas art, clay mirror décor and 3D Christmas models.

When: Until December 28; 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Phoenix Palassio Mall

Entry: Free; registration fees start at 199

