Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (March 6-8)

* Sunidhi Chauhan live A performer since the age of 14, Sunidhi Chauhan is known for her commanding stage presence and high-octane energy. (Sunidhi CHauhan | Facebook)

Sunidhi Chauhan brings her I Am Home India tour to Lucknow this Saturday. The powerhouse vocalist will perform a string of chart-topping hits, including Mehboob Mere, Sheila Ki Jawani, Dhoom Machale, Desi Girl, Saami Saami, Crazy Kiya Re and Bhaage Re Mann, among others.

promising an electrifying evening for fans in the city. Expect a performance packed with dance anthems and soaring vocals.

When: March 7, 7 pm

Where: Omaxe Metro City, Gomti Nagar

Entry: Prices start at ₹1,500

* Safe space: Celebrating women

Unpack many ways to celebrate at The Melons’ Studio that has lined up activities such as mural-painting, an open-mic, gratitude wall, pop-up shops and food stalls by women-led businesses. The open mic hopes to encourage a safe and supportive space for women who would like to share their poetry, music, stories, comic sketches or spoken word performances.

When: March 8, 4 pm

Where: Ehsaas, F2 Virat Khand, Gomti Nagar

Entry: Prices start at ₹100

* An iftar photowalk

Sign up for a photowalk organised by Lucknow Bioscope. Head to the iconic Akbari Gate, a Mughal architectural marvel, where one can sample delicious Awadhi dishes, including Rahim’s kulcha nihari, Mubeen’s pasanda and nihari, tunday kababs and more. This is also the point where the city’s legendary chikankari and zardozi craftsmen, attar shops and itar-phool establishments converge. The precinct is filled with the hustle and bustle of cycle rickshaws, scampering feet and the festive energy of Ramadan, making it an ideal spot to view vibrant, everyday moments through a fresh lens.

When: March 7, 5 pm

Where: Akbari Gate Chowk

Entry: Prices start at ₹200,

* Music: Khesarilal Yadav live

Groove to Bhojpuri pop sensation Khesarilal Yadav’s live performance this Saturday. The actor has appeared in over 70 films and is known for his high-energy stage presence. Expect him to belt out Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Haryanvi and Hindi hits such as Ladki Patana and Tere Mere Darmiyaan, along with the Bhojpuri rendition of Paani Paani that he recreated with rapper Badshah, turning the evening into a celebration of foot-tapping desi beats. Fans can expect a power-packed show filled with chart-toppers and crowd favourites.

When: March 7, 5. 30 pm

Where: Janeshwar Mishra Park

Entry: Prices start at ₹899

* Shades of womanhood

Attend a special Women’s Day-themed open-mic event titled Naari in Saari by the collective Kavita Kisse Kahaniyaan. It’s designed as an intimate gathering of women to celebrate, explore, and articulate the many shared experiences of women through poetry, storytelling, and spoken word. Every stage performer will get 10 minutes on stage and will not be allowed mobile phones, diaries, or paper, to encourage people to perform without referring to prepared material.

When: March 8, 2 pm

Where: Birspark Studio

Entry: Prices start at ₹149