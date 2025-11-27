Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (Nov 28-30)

Creative city of gastronomy: Koshala Literature Festival returns A scene from the play Dance like a Man.

The fourth edition of the four-day Koshala Literature Festival concludes this weekend.

This year, it celebrates the city’s recent UNSECO recognition as a Creative City of Gastronomy. To pay homage to its rich culinary heritage, head to the first-time event Daawat-e-Sukhan at Celestial Manor, Khajurgaon Palace and Clarks Awadh.

Across its four days, the festival features 60 acclaimed authors, speaking across 50 sessions. Among the master storytellers are Ghazala Wahab, Manjari Chaturvedi, Anuja Chandramouli, Alka Pande, Koral Dasgupta, Neha Dixit, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Muzaffar Ali. From the international literary circuit, Monia Aljalis (France), Guillermo Rodríguez Martín (Spain) and Monica de la Fuente (Spain and India) can be expected to add cross-cultural perspective to discussions.

This year also marks the launch of the festival’s Sahir Ludhianvi Award for Poetry.

Expect several music performances too, including a mushaira featuring renowned poets such as Wasim Barelvi, Azhar Iqbal, Hina Rizvi Haidar and Farhat Ehsas, and desert qawwali by Chugge Khan. To encourage emerging poets, writers and performers, the event will feature a Koshala Talent Hunt.

Unlikely to step in from of a mic? There’s still plenty more to do. Head to the Koshala Haat to shop for books, crafts and artworks, and binge on Awadhi street food.

When: November 27 to 30; 10 am to 10 pm

Where: UP Darshan Park

Entry: Free for some sessions; prices start at ₹100 for ticketed ones; tickets are available at district.in

A decade of drama: The Kabir Festival turns 10

A series of spellbinding plays are set to be staged in the city, over three days, as the Kabir Festival of art, theatre, literature, music and poetry turns 10. Handpicked from across the country, the productions selected for this celebratory event include the renowned Lillite Dubey play Dance Like A Man (written by playwright and theatre director Mahesh Dattani) and two plays by Jyoti Dogra: Mezok and Maas. The latter is a 100-minute solo performance by Dogra, in which she explores a range of social perceptions around a 50-year-old female body.

Also not to be missed is the Hindi play Bahurupiya, by experimental theatre artist Luckyjee Gupta, inspired by the lives of real bahurupiyas or impersonator folk artists.

In addition to the theatrical productions, expect dedicated sessions on exploring mental health through art and through theatre.

No festival in Lucknow is complete without music, and the event has some evocative offerings in this area too. Keep an eye out for a lyrical tribute to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt in his centenary year, and a tribute to the slain Assamese musician Zubeen Garg (1972-2025) by the band Rooh.

When: November 28 to 30, 1.30 pm onwards

Where: Sangeet Natak Akademy Campus, Gomti Nagar

Entry: Free for all events except Mezok, Dance Like A Man and Maas. Tickets for these are available on bookmyshow.com

Still spinning: Khadi Mahostav

Head to the Uttar Pradesh Khadi Mahotsav to see how versatile this textile can be, as over 160 rural artisans from across Uttar Pradesh present the fabric in a range of different avatars. Inaugurated on November 21, there has been plenty of buzz around some of the non-khadi exhibits too, including the carved wooden furniture from Saharanpur, carpets from Bhadohi, honey from Lucknow, dhurries and other home textiles from Sitapur, amla products from Pratapgarh, and papads and clay artefacts from Bikaner.

A government initiative, the festival aims to boost indigenous crafts and empower craftspeople as well as local and village industries. Do your part and drop by.

When: November 28 to 30, 11 am to 8.30 pm

Where: Central Sanskrit University, Gomti Nagar

Entry: Free

Browse, buy, swap: Pre-loved apparel pop-up

Browse through pre-loved vintage garments, upcycled fashion as well as handmade apparel, accessories, art, home décor and more, at a pop-up hosted by Lucknow’s community events space, Melons’ Studio.

Discover local sustainable fashion brands, independent creators, and the experience of shopping within the community. For those looking to drop off pre-loved items, the community space suggests bringing in ready-to-swap items such as clothing, accessories bags and jewellery. Bring in something you cherish and know it will be treasured by its next owner.

Also expect workshops on make-up and styling, and a series of open-mic performances.

When: November 29 and 30, 3 pm to 9 pm

Where: The Melons’ Studio

Entry: Free