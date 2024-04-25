We’ve gone into polls with development agenda of Modi govt: Dy CM Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak is on a whirlwind tour of UP to support BJP and NDA alliance candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections from various constituencies. He has emerged as the trouble shooter for the BJP - resolving disputes between party leaders and breaking into the opposition ranks to bring important leaders into the saffron fold. Projected as the Brahmin face of the BJP, Pathak has been able to cut across caste barriers, strengthening the party’s ties with OBC leaders - Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief of the SBSP, and Sanjay Nishad, president of NISHAD party. He is also monitoring the campaign of defence minister Rajnath Singh. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak at the HT Spotlight -Election 2024 programme on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Brajesh Pathak spoke to Hindustan Times on a variety of issues, ranging from BJP’s prospects in the elections, plan to counter the INDI alliance attack to the Krishna Janambhoomi issue and the state government’s plan to strengthen health facilities in UP. Excerpts:

First phase polling has been held on 102 seats in the country, including 8 in U.P. Oppn leaders have said the BJP is losing the election. What is your take?

Phase 1 poll gave indications that the INDI alliance could not match the support that the voters extended to the BJP-led NDA. The INDI alliance failed to organise public meetings in the eight constituencies. This shows that the alliance does not have support base here...the people have rejected them. They do not have the guts to put their plans and agenda among voters. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav held press conference whereas they should have gone to the people. They knew that the alliance was losing the election, so they did not hold any meetings/rallies.

The Garib Kalyan Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the people. The BJP leadership has presented its track record of the works did from 2014 to 2024 before the people. Most of the promises made in the Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled and we have made fresh promises to the people in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Congress failed to implement its much hyped ‘gareebi hatao’ slogan on the ground, whereas the BJP has succeeded in implementing its slogan. We have brought 25 crore people above the poverty line and the per capita income has increased.

Has the BJP dumped the development agenda and is more focused on the communal plank to polarize voters?

During the election campaign, along with highlighting our performance, BJP leaders are also enlightening voters about the agenda of opposition parties. The Congress, in its manifesto, has said it will scan properties owned by people and how much valuables they own. The Congress’ plan is to grab property of people and give it to people who have ruined the country. We have exposed the foul play of the Congress and the anti-people design of the INDI alliance. The governments of parties in the INDI alliance are engaged in corruption. But the Modi government is following a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and crime.

How many seats will the BJP win in west U.P?

We will bag all the eight seats. The support base of the BJP has expanded in U.P. as well as across the country. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the SP-BSP- RLD alliance was in the field against the BJP. Then too, we have bagged Muzaffarnagar and Kairana LS seats. The RLD has a strong base in west UP, and now it’s with the NDA alliance.

Will low polling in phase 1 damage BJP’s prospects in the LS election?

The BJP cadre has been active on the ground...workers moved in villages and localities to mobilize voters to exercise their franchise. We ensured that our supporters cast their vote whereas motivation among opposition workers was missing.

Will opposition’s attack on NDA hurt BJP or it stands to gain in the election?

The BJP does not work on gain or loss of other parties. We have gone into the polls with the development and welfare agenda of the Modi government. We have connected all the 80 districts with four-lane highways. The BJP government has constructed a large number of expressways, and today we have over a dozen airports. In days to come, 21 airports, including three of international standards, will become operational while railway tracks have been changed and international level railway stations have been constructed. UP is moving fast on the path of development. During the SP regime, water was transported by train, but today households in far-flung villages in the Bundelkhand region are getting tap water.

The BSP has fielded upper caste and OBC candidates on various seats to dent BJP votes? What is the BJP’s strategy now?

In a democracy, everyone has the right to contest the election. The BJP is in the fray with the performance of its government over the last one decade. Modi ji has the confidence and support of people in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Parties planning to dent the BJP vote will get naught and BJP will return to power with a bigger majority.

Opposition leaders have cautioned people that BJP will amend the Constitution if it comes to power?

Opposition parties are spreading rumours among people...these are baseless and people will reject them. The BJP has respect for the Constitution as well as Bhimrao Ambedkar. Our government will develop five places as ‘Panchteerth’ in his honour. The BJP government is working according to the Constitution and the opposition is trying to misguide people.

During poll campaign, infighting was also observed among BJP leaders. You went to Muzaffarnagar to resolve the tussle between Sanjeev Balyan and Sangeet Som. Will the infight prove detrimental for the BJP?

The BJP is a big family, there are differences among leaders. Differences are common in a democratic set-up when a group of leaders have discussions over various issues. Later, they reach consensus to launch programmes with support of all leaders. In a democracy, differences are also resolved with talks.

The party is sending you to west U.P. as well as east U.P. to resolve the differences among leaders?

All the leaders are like friends and family members. I meet all of them to discuss issues, and they listen to my advice. I meet over 500 people daily and try to dispose of their grievances.

Be it the floor of the legislative assembly or in public, you are on the target of opposition leaders?

I put the truth of the SP government’s working before the House as well as among people. He is disturbed after I exposed him and that’s why he targets me. This tirade hardly impacts my work.

The PM has appreciated the working of the UP government and the model of good governance of CM Yogi Adityanath. Is it emerging as a big factor in the polls?

The pace of industrialisation in UP has increased. In the defence sector, we are producing BrahMos missiles in Lucknow and exporting home-made missiles to foreign countries. Samsung has set up its unit in Noida. Along with infrastructure, the UP government has improved law and order. People are reposing more faith in the government.

The INDI alliance raised the caste census issue in its campaign. Will it affect your OBC support base?

The opposition is left with no issues. Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that the poor are the biggest caste in the country. We are working for the welfare of all classes.

The opposition has raised the issue of Agniveer and paper leaks in their campaigns. Will it have an adverse impact on your campaign?

People have no problems...we have given employment to a large number of youths. Opposition leaders are frustrated that they are not getting any opportunity to indulge in corruption as they did during their regime. The SP has no right to speak on the issue.

Top leaders of the BJP, including the CM, said work in Ayodhya and Kashi has been completed, and now it’s the turn of Mathura. What is your plan?

The BJP is working according to the sentiments of the people. The faith of many people is associated with Lord Krishna. The matter of Krishna Janambhoomi is in court, and we will abide by the order of the court.

Parties in NDA, including SBSP, Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party, are giving strength to it or the BJP has to work for the victory of candidates?

The alliance partners have given strength to the NDA campaign. and all are working in unison for the victory of alliance candidates.