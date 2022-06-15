When art meets science!
Creative works of final year students of College of Arts and Craft have been put on display at a city art gallery. A mix of paintings, calligraphy, sculptures, print making and drawings have been showcased at the E=MC² exhibition.
Artist Aparna Dhyani, who has displayed her work, explains, “This show exhibits the boundless creative energies of budding artists. We intend to transfer this energy to our viewers through this exhibition.”
Other students whose work has been showcased are Ajay Yadav, Amit Kumar, Amit Kushwaha, Anant Gupta, Avinash Bharadwaj, Deependra Singh, Gargi Pawan, Jitendra Kumar, Poulomi Biswas, Phool Chandra Verma, Pushpanjali, Priya Verma, Rahul Shakya, Roopam Shukla, Shivani Srivastava, Shubhankar Das, Vartika Bhat, Vinay Singh, EM Mahesh Chathuranga and Priya Madeshiya.
Dhyani explains the concept of the title, “Einstein at the age of 26 explained the principle through E=energy, M=mass and C² =speed of light. Eminent artist Leonardo Da Vinci said: Art is the queen of all sciences communicating knowledge to all the generations of the world.”
The exhibition was inaugurated by college principal and dean Ratan Kumar in presence of senior artists Alok Kumar Kushwaha, Awadhesh Mishra and kathak expert Dr Purnima Pandey.
Shatrughan Kumar, alumni of the college, who has curated the exhibition with Sanjay Kumar Raj, said, “The best work of 21 students of Arts College and mostly students of final students of graduation and master course are on display. The art gallery people were very gracious to give us their premises and support the students. We want to prepare them on how to showcase their work after their course is over. ”
Appreciating the student’s effort, the principal said, “These students did not go home on vacation and prepared their work and showcased it at a public place. This is inspiring for the current students and shows them how they should think beyond the regular stuff.”
Awadhesh Mishra said, “They showcased contemporary trends and have done a lot of experiment which is in addition to the traditional forms. I was very impressed with Rahul Shakya’s painting canvas. The students are really very bright.”
Mahesh Chaturganga, an ICCR scholarship student from Sri Lanka, who is doing masters in Lucknow, has showcased four sculptures.
“It is a very nice initiative as it was by the students and for the students. Teachers were just helping them out! Soon, the photography department plans to hold an exhibition displaying work the students,” said Atul Hundoo, a lecturer.
The exhibition will remain open to public at Kalasrot Art Gallery till June 18.
